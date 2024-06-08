Twitter
Viral video: Oblivious couple continues shooting reel as woman tumbles down stairs, watch

A recent viral video shows a boy and girl dancing to "O Lal Dupatte Wali" while, in the background, a man accidentally drops his wife down the stairs during their own reel recording.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

In today's digital age, creating short video reels has become a daily habit for many, often resulting in viral sensations. A recent video making the rounds on social media captures a boy and girl dancing to the popular track "O Lal Dupatte Wali." However, it wasn't their performance that grabbed everyone's attention, but rather a dramatic incident unfolding behind them.

In the background, another couple was also making a reel, with a friend recording their moves. The man, in an attempt to create a memorable moment, lifted his wife and began twirling her. Unfortunately, he lost his balance, leading to his wife falling and tumbling down a flight of stairs. As onlookers rushed to assist her, the dancing couple remained blissfully unaware, fully immersed in their own reel. The video concludes with the boy energetically dancing to the song’s catchy beat. Posted on June 5, the clip has already amassed over 900,000 views.

Here's the viral video:

The video has elicited a variety of reactions from social media users. One user tweeted, “This couple’s confidence and undeterred attitude won my heart/kidney/lungs/adrenals/stomach/intestines/peritoneum TOO.” Another user humorously shared a GIF from the film "Hum Aapke Hain Koun" featuring Renuka Shahane’s character falling down the stairs, drawing a parallel to the viral incident.

Interestingly, this is not an isolated incident. Another reel recently caught attention when a teenage girl posted a dance performance to the Haryanvi hit "Gajban Pani Ne Chali." Dressed in a blue lehenga, she danced flawlessly, giving off wedding vibes. However, the background once again revealed an unexpected mishap. A boy tried to lift a woman holding a child but failed, causing her to fall. Fortunately, a nearby cook quickly intervened, preventing any serious injuries.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
