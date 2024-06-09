Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Former Trump defence official warns against Chinese surprise attack on Taiwan

Watch: Katrina Kaif makes first public appearance amid pregnancy rumours, fans react

PM Narendra Modi swearing-in Live Streaming: When and where to watch oath taking ceremony

'She knew how to play PR game': Ashmit Patel recalls Mallika Sherawat accusing him of choking her on Murder set

'Bihar is not for beginners': Passengers push train to separate coaches after minor fire incident, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Former Trump defence official warns against Chinese surprise attack on Taiwan

Watch: Katrina Kaif makes first public appearance amid pregnancy rumours, fans react

PM Narendra Modi swearing-in Live Streaming: When and where to watch oath taking ceremony

10 most poisonous snakes of world

Indian bowlers with most wickets against Pakistan in T20 WC history 

Twinkling images of stars shared by NASA Hubble Space telescope

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

India Vs Pakistan: Harbhajan Singh And Navjot Singh Sidhu React On IND Vs PAK Clash In T20 WC 2024

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Updates: Leaders Of 7 Neighboring Nations Will Grace PM Modi's Oath Ceremony

NZ Vs AFG Highlights: Another Upset In T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan Beat New Zealand By 84 Runs

Farida Jalal reveals she was 'deeply hurt' by Yash Chopra, Karan Johar: 'People do shift loyalties but...'

Saif Ali Khan reveals why he was chosen over Shah Rukh Khan for National Award, clarifies if mom Sharmila Tagore...

Amitabh Bachchan's family faced media ban, paps refused to click their pics post Abhishek-Aishwarya's wedding because...

HomeIndia

India

PM Narendra Modi swearing-in Live Streaming: When and where to watch oath taking ceremony

PM Narendra Modi and his council of ministers will be sworn-in on June 9 (today) at 7.15 pm by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 07:23 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi swearing-in Live Streaming: When and where to watch oath taking ceremony
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Narendra Modi is set to be sworn-in as the Prime Minister of the country for his third consecutive term at 7.15 pm today (June 9). Leaders from neighbouring countries and the Indian Ocean region, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, will be attending the event. Besides Hasina and Muizzu, the other leaders attending the ceremony are Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed and an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement route arrangements have been made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's oath ceremony on Sunday.

Additionally, the MEA mentioned that besides participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will also grace a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, later in the same evening.

PM Modi's invitation to neighbouring leaders reflects India's ongoing efforts to engage with countries in the region. In 2014, he convened leaders from SAARC nations, and in 2019, he invited countries from the BIMSTEC group.

Meanwhile, Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the opposition leaders have not received any information from the government regarding the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi.

The BJP got 240 seats and NDA has secured 292 seats out of 543 Lok Sabha seats. Congress fought the election as part of the INDIA bloc and the parties together were able to prevent BJP from getting a majority on its own in Lok Sabha. The Congress secured 99 seats. Samajwadi Party got 37 seats, while Trinamool Congress got 29. DMK managed to win 22 seats. 

Where to watch?

All national television channels, including public service broadcaster Doordarshan, will live stream the oath-taking ceremony. One can also watch the event on our YouTube channel – The DNA  or visit www.dnaindia.com for the latest updates.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Will Rahul Gandhi be Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha?

Narendra Modi Swearing-in ceremony Today: Delhi traffic police issues advisory, check route closures, diversions

Home Decor: Top 5 wind chimes deals only on Amazon

Viral video: Oblivious couple continues shooting reel as woman tumbles down stairs, watch

'Rohit, Virat ko apna dost samjho': Indian fans engage in funny banter with Shaheen Afridi ahead of IND vs PAK clash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement