PM Narendra Modi swearing-in Live Streaming: When and where to watch oath taking ceremony

PM Narendra Modi and his council of ministers will be sworn-in on June 9 (today) at 7.15 pm by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Narendra Modi is set to be sworn-in as the Prime Minister of the country for his third consecutive term at 7.15 pm today (June 9). Leaders from neighbouring countries and the Indian Ocean region, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, will be attending the event. Besides Hasina and Muizzu, the other leaders attending the ceremony are Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed and an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement route arrangements have been made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's oath ceremony on Sunday.

Additionally, the MEA mentioned that besides participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will also grace a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, later in the same evening.

PM Modi's invitation to neighbouring leaders reflects India's ongoing efforts to engage with countries in the region. In 2014, he convened leaders from SAARC nations, and in 2019, he invited countries from the BIMSTEC group.

Meanwhile, Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the opposition leaders have not received any information from the government regarding the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi.

The BJP got 240 seats and NDA has secured 292 seats out of 543 Lok Sabha seats. Congress fought the election as part of the INDIA bloc and the parties together were able to prevent BJP from getting a majority on its own in Lok Sabha. The Congress secured 99 seats. Samajwadi Party got 37 seats, while Trinamool Congress got 29. DMK managed to win 22 seats.

Where to watch?

All national television channels, including public service broadcaster Doordarshan, will live stream the oath-taking ceremony. One can also watch the event on our YouTube channel – The DNA or visit www.dnaindia.com for the latest updates.

(With inputs from ANI)