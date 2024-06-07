Delhi weather update: Capital to witness light rain, dust storm today, check full prediction for next few days

After a dust storm last night, the residents of Delhi are likely to experience another dust storm with a partly cloudy sky, along with light showers today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 43 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius.

IMD states that isolated to scattered very light-to-light rainfall followed by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is expected over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on June 6 and 7, 2024. A dust storm is likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh on June 6 and Rajasthan from June 6 to 7. An isolated hailstorm is expected in West Rajasthan on June 7th.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, Delhi is expected to experience a minimum temperature of 33.13°C and a maximum temperature of 43.3°C. Humidity levels are expected to be at 15%.

Similar cloudy weather is forecasted for June 8. On June 9, the sky will be clear with gusty winds. From June 10 to 12, the capital will witness partly cloudy skies with strong surface winds.

The weather department said the city is witnessing a “weather change due to the influence of new western disturbance”.