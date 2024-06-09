Twitter
Watch: Katrina Kaif makes first public appearance amid pregnancy rumours, fans react

PM Narendra Modi swearing-in Live Streaming: When and where to watch oath taking ceremony

'She knew how to play PR game': Ashmit Patel recalls Mallika Sherawat accusing him of choking her on Murder set

'Bihar is not for beginners': Passengers push train to separate coaches after minor fire incident, watch

Bollywood

Watch: Katrina Kaif makes first public appearance amid pregnancy rumours, fans react

Katrina Kaif, who recently made headlines for pregnancy rumours, was seen at the airport as she returned to Mumbai after a vacation in London.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 07:59 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Katrina Kaif (Credit: viral Bhayani)
    Amid pregnancy rumours with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaid has returned to Mumbai. She was seen at the airport last night (Saturday), posed for photographers, and put those rumors to rest.

    The video of Katrina Kaif at the airport, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, is now circulating on social media. Fans have reacted to the clip, questioning the pregnancy rumors and asking, "Where is the pregnancy?"

    One of the social media users wrote, "So she's not pregnant , haters really doubted deepika pregnancy and believed katrina walking video." The second one said, "Lifetime silence for those who were thinking she is pregnant and went to London to give birth to her child."

    Earlier, a report by Zoom claimed that the actress is pregnant and she is in London with Vicky to deliver the child, similar to how Anushka Sharma gave birth to her son Akaay in the UK earlier this year. Later,  

    Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that's when romance started brewing between them. Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'. She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"

    

    (With inputs from ANI)

