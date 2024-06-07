Meet actress, who was born in Europe, came to India to follow Osho, became overnight star after hit item song, is now...

Yana Gupta became an overnight star after she made her Bollywood debut as an item girl in the song Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo in the 2003 film Dum.

In 2003, the song Babu Ji Zara Dheere Chalo from Vivek Oberoi and Dia Mirza-starrer action film Dum became a sensation. Apart from Sandeep Chowta's music and Sameer's lyrics, another major factor behind the song's success was the item girl featured in it. That actress was Yana Gupta, who became an overnight star with her debut appearance in Bollywood.

Born as Jana Synková in 1979 in Czech Republic in Europe, she was raised by her mother and sister after her parents' divorce. Jana started her modelling career when she was just 16 and moved to India for spirituality. She came to Osho's ashram in Pune, where she met painter-sculptor Satyakam Gupta and married her in 2001, thus becoming Yana Gupta. After four years, they divorced each other.

After Yana's marriage, she decided to settle down in India and decided to resume her modelling career. She met famous photographer Dabboo Ratnani for the same, who made her portfolio. Yana gradually attained success in modelling and even became the face of the cosmetic brand Lakme.

When Yana was offered to do the item song in Dum, she created a stir with her sensational moves in Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo, and went on to do item numbers in several movies. From the track Kadhal Yaanai alongside Vikram in the 2005 Tamil blockbuster Anniyan to the song Aakalesthe Annam Pedtha alongside Chiranjeevi in the 2007 Telugu hit Shankar Dada Zindabad, she danced to many hit songs in south Indian movies.





Talking about her Bollywood appearances, Yana Gupta was seen in item songs in Rakht, Chalo Dilli, and Murder 2. She has also been a part of the first season of Fear Factor India and the fourth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, in which she secured the third place. Yana was last seen in the song Joganiya in the 2018 film Dassehra.

