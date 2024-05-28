Twitter
Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

Chunky Panday took a break from Bollywood and became a top star in Bangladesh in the 1990s. His daughter Ananya Panday is among the leading ladies in the Hindi film industry.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 28, 2024, 10:55 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Chunky Panday/Instagram
Born as Suyash Panday on September 26, 1962 in Mumbai, Chunky Panday has acted in over hundred films in his career. But not many people know the fact that Chunky Panday left Bollywood after seeing several failures in the mid 1990s, and went away to work in a foreign film industry where he became a superstar. And now, his daughter Ananya Panday is among the leading actresses in the industry.

Chunky Panday made his acting debut in the 1987 film Aag Hi Aag, which also starred Dharmendra, Moushumi Chatterjee, Shatrughan Sinha, Neelam, Richa Sharma, Shakti Kapoor, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles. Even among the stars, he made his presence felt with his sincere performance. For the next few years, Chunky appeared in supporting roles in many movies, the most notable of them being Tezaab.

After playing the second lead in several films such as Vishwatma, Aankhen, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Zahreelay among others in the early 1990s, Chunky Panday took a break from Bollywood as he stated that he was only being offered the role of the hero's brother in movies. His movies were also failing at the box office. But, then the fortunes changed for him and he became a superstar in Bangladeshi cinema.

Recalling how it happened, Chunky told IANS in an interview in 2018, "I was not getting the kind of work I wanted in Bollywood. A friend of mine forced me to do a film in Bangladesh. The money was good and I was desperately in need of money at that time, so I took the offer. It was a sort of stock gamble for me. But my first film became such a huge hit that I never looked back and worked there for five years until I got married in 1998."

Chunky returned to Bollywood and took on interesting, diverse roles in films like Qayamat: City Under Threat, Don: The Chase Begins Again, and Apna Sapna Money Money among others until he bagged one of the most famous roles in his career of Aakhri Pasta in the comedy franchise Housefull. He has played the hilarious character in all the four Housefull films till now.

The actor's daughter Ananya Panday made her debut in the 2019 film Student of the Year 2 and has starred in several movies such as Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Khaali Peeli. Chunky and Ananya appeared together in the 2022 film Liger, in which he played his on-screen father too.

READ | This south film starred four superstars, grossed Rs 414 crore worldwide, but Hindi version flopped, earned just...

