Entertainment

This south film starred four superstars, grossed Rs 414 crore worldwide, but Hindi version flopped, earned just...

Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Suriya-starrer Vikram was a global blockbuster, but its Hindi version didn't work at the box office. Vikram was the part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe created by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 27, 2024, 05:43 PM IST

This south film starred four superstars, grossed Rs 414 crore worldwide, but Hindi version flopped, earned just...
A still from Vikram
There have been many south Indian films, whose Hindi-dubbed versions have also smashed box office records, such as SS Rajamouli's Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Prashanth Neel's Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 earning Rs 511 crore and Rs 435 crore respectively from their Hindi versions only.

On the other hand, there have been a few south Indian films which have earned crores worldwide, but their Hindi versions haven't worked at the box office. The 2022 Tamil action thriller Vikram is one such film. It starred three superstars - Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles and had another superstar Suriya playing a cameo role in the film's climax.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram kept the audiences at the edge of their seats and blew them away with its power-packed action, brilliant storytelling, exceptional performances, and terrific music. The film went on to earn Rs Rs 247 crore net in India and gross Rs 414 crore worldwide. But, its Hindi-dubbed version failed at the box office and earned just Rs 10.25 crore (All box office figures are from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk).

Vikram was the second installment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. The filmmaker merged the storyline of his 2019 film Kaithi starring Karthi with Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer actioner. Lokesh extended his franchise with the 2023 film Leo. Lokesh Kanagaraj's next film is Coolie, which stars Rajinikanth. Though the director has stated that its a standalone film, fans have been speculating if Rajinikanth will join Kamal, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay, and Fahadh in Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

