Bollywood

Meet Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Mithun's heroine, who started working at 14, quit acting at peak of her career, is now...

Maadhavi worked with top superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Rajesh Khanna, and Dr. Rajkumar among others in the 1980s and 1990s.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 26, 2024, 04:31 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Mithun's heroine, who started working at 14, quit acting at peak of her career, is now...
Maadhavi ruled south Indian cinema in 1980s and 1990s
Maadhavi was a popular actress in the 1980s and 1990s. She starred in around 300 films across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, and ruled south Indian cinema for two decades. She is now married with three daughters and is enjoying her happily married life and motherhood in the United States of America.

Born as Kanaka Vijayalakshmi in Hyderabad to Sasirekha and Govinda Swamy in 1962, Maadhavi started her career with the Telugu  film Thoorpu Padamara when she was just 14 years old. After giving several hits in Tollywood in her first couple of years, she started getting offers from Kollywood (Tamil cinema), Mollywood (Malayalam cinema), and Sandalwood (Kannada cinema), and began working there. Soon, she was working with the top superstars of Indian cinema including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dr. Rajkumar, and Anant Nag.

Maadhavi's first Bollywood film was the Kamal Haasan-starrer romantic tragedy film Ek Duuje Ke Liye, in which she played the supporting role. She soon bagged the role of the leading lady opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Rajesh Khanna, and Govinda in hits like Andha Kanoon, Agneepath, Geraftaar, Khudai, and Pyar Ka Mandir among others.

Maadhavi's last on-screen appearance was in the 1996 Malayalam film Aayiram Naavulla Ananthan before she quit the entertainment industry at the peak of her career. Her spiritual teacher Swami Rama arranged her marriage to his another disciple Ralph Sharma, who lived in the USA. She tied the knot with her on February 14, 1996, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. She is now happily living in the United States of America with her husband and three daughters namely Tiffany, Priscilla, and Evelyn.

