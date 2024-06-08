Meet engineer who cracked UPSC in 1st try at 23 without coaching, became IAS, married to an IAS, she is India's most...

Deshmukh, a graduate of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal, in Chemical Engineering, secured fifth rank in the UPSC CSE 2018.

Some people become the flagbearers of their profession owing to their unwavering talent and achievements. One such inspiring person whose name is synonymous with UPSC success is Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, an IAS officer, is one of India's most popular civil servants on social media.

Born in 1995, Srushti Deshmukh hails from Kasturba Nagar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Srushti Deshmukh’s father, Jayant Deshmukh, is an engineer, while her mother, Sunita Deshmukh, is a teacher.

She was a bright student and studied at Carmel Convent School, BHEL, Bhopal, and passed her 12th board exam with 93.4% marks.

She was just 23 when she cracked the UPSC exam in her first attempt without coaching.

Also, she loves to hear music and do yoga daily.

Notably, Deshmukh is married to her batchmate Dr. Nagarjun B Gowda, who is also an IAS officer.

Currently, she is posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Gadarwara in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district. With millions of followers, She has become India's most followed IAS officer on social media.