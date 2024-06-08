Twitter
Saif Ali Khan reveals why he was chosen over Shah Rukh Khan for National Award, clarifies if mom Sharmila Tagore...

Saif Ali Khan has broken the silence over his National Award win controversy and explained if his mother Sharmila Tagore had any involvement in getting him the award.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 10:28 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan reveals why he was chosen over Shah Rukh Khan for National Award, clarifies if mom Sharmila Tagore...
Saif Ali Khan has broken the silence on his National Award win controversy. In 2005, Saif won the Best Actor National Award for his performance in the hit rom-com Hum Tum. Over the years, Saif's win was questioned. people thought that he won the award because of his mother Sharmila Tagore, who was CBFC's chairperson at that time. 

In the same year, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan were among the strong contenders for the award. When Saif was chosen over these two actors, it added more fuel to the controversy. 

Recently while speaking to Zoom, Saif addressed the controversy and revealed that 'something happened with Shah Rukh and the National Award committee', and thus SRK was not awarded for his performance in Swades. He said, "I got a call from Padam Kumar who said that there's a problem that something has happened with Shah Rukh Khan and the National Award committee, and he is not getting it for Swades." Saif also disclosed that Sudhir Mishra explained why he's getting the award,  "Sudhir Mishra, who headed the jury that year when he gave me the award said he's giving it to me because of the ease of performance."

Before the event, Saif Ali Khan went to London for a mini vacation, and he was not keen to attend the event. The Sacred Games actor said, "I'd have to buy a five lakh ticket and I didn't want to do that. I had just arrived in London. I called my mother and she said, 'Don't be ridiculous' and I said there'll probably be some controversy. And she said don't be ridiculous, you have to go. So off I went and we had the most amazing experience at the National Awards." 

Saif declared, "My mother didn’t get it (National Award) for me. Because if my mother could give me stuff, then she would have given me much more. I guess she wouldn’t have been my mother if she had done this kind of a thing.” However, the actor confessed that a film like Omkara should have got more recognition in terms of awards.

