Ekta Kapoor announces there will be no Broken But Beautiful Season 4 in Sidharth Shukla's memory, but...

Ekta Kapoor shared a major update related to Broken But Beautiful, and it left late actor Sidharth Shukla's fans emotional.

Producer Ekta Kapoor announced the new season of his popular romantic drama web series Broken But Beautiful, and she also paid homage to late actor Sidharth Shukla. The series Broken But Beautiful had three seasons, and all of them have been well-received by the masses.

The first two seasons were led by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi and were focused on their love story. The third season introduced a new love story and it starred Sidharth with Sonia Rathee. Now, Ekta has decided to the franchise forward with the new season, but she has skipped season four, in the respect of Shukla. Yes, Ekta has started writing Broken But Beautiful Season 5 and dropped a note about a video and a note about the same.

On her Instagram, Ekta shared a reel that shows a diary giving glimpses of the first three seasons with Vikrant-Harleen and Sidharth-Sonia. Then the diary closes, and the title appears Broken But Beautiful Season 4, however, the number gets replaced with 5.

Sharing the video, Ekta penned a note about why she decided to skip Season 4, and wrote, "Had to post this yest! Better late than never! My this year begins with love …and a love story! As I begin writing another story of love longing losing n healing there is I’ll be questioning why no season four! With @realsidharthshukla going there will be no season 4 in his memory n with the belief …. Some love stories don't end they transcend …now writing another love story another season !!! #brokenbutbeautiful season 5."

As soon as Ekta made this announcement, several fans of Shukla appreciated her decision to skip the fourth season. A netizen wrote, "The decision of making it season 5 is so pleasing." Another netizen wrote, "Sidharth Shukla, this series will always belong to him. RIP, and rightly mentioned Ekta Kapoor some stories don’t have an end, they transcend into a new journey."

