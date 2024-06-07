Physics Wallah's Alakh Pandey breaks silence over controversial NEET scores, says 'need more...'

On June 4, the National Testing Agency released the results of the NEET 2024 exam, showing that 67 students had obtained an All India Rank 1. Since there are only a limited number of seats available in esteemed colleges, this news has alarmed prospective medical students. Furthermore, a lot of students scored 719 or 718 out of 720, which at first confused test-takers because the scoring system used +4 and -1 marks. In response to this concern, the National Testing Agency stated that they had given some scores grace marks.

Physics Wallah CEO Alakh Pandey expressed his concerns about this development. In an Instagram video interview, he expressed his dismay, stating, "Despite bringing full a score, many students will not be able to get into AIIMS Delhi. The exam pattern is weird, there are 69 students on 720 score and there is not much seats in AIIMS Delhi." He pushes for the idea that government medical colleges should have more seats at the end of the video.

Among the successful candidates is Tathahgat Awatar, who secured the top rank with a perfect score. Tathagat attributed his success to his online coaching at Alakh Pandey's Physics Wallah Institute. He shared, "Last year, my score was disappointing, but I remained motivated. I opted for Physics Wallah's (PW) online classes to prepare for this year's NEET from the comfort of my home."