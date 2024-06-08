Ananya Panday reacts to dad Chunky Panday's selfie with Aditya Roy Kapur amid their breakup rumours

As per reports, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have broken up with each other after two years of relationship. The actors haven't confirmed their separation rumours.

There have been reports that Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have ended their relationship earlier this year after two years of dating. Amid these rumours, Ananya's father and actor Chunky Panday was recently seen in an advertisement for a beverage brand with Aditya.

On Saturday, June 8, Chunky dropped some photos from the ad shoot, in which he was seen chilling with The Night Manager actor in Goa. The Housefull actor wrote in the caption, "Meet Sir Carlito Breganza from Goa", referencing Carlito's By The Sea, one of the most frequented restaurants by celebrities in the coastal state. He geo-tagged the Cabo de Rama Beach in Goa in his post. Ananya Panday liked the carousel set of photos.

Seeing Ananya's reaction to the viral post, netizens hoped that there's nothing wrong between her and Aditya. One of the Instagram users wrote, "Ananya liked this picture means everything is good with Aditya and Ananya", while another added, "I hope this means that Ananya and Aditya are still together."

In an interview with Lehren Retro in April this year, Chunky Panday reacted to Ananya and Aditya's rumoured relationship as he said, "She is 25, she is earning more money than I did. She is free to do what she wants. How dare I tell my 25 year old daughter what to do."

