Farida Jalal reveals she was 'deeply hurt' by Yash Chopra, Karan Johar: 'People do shift loyalties but...'

Farida Jalal reveals she was hurt when Yash Chopra and Karan Johar didn't offer her any films after Dil To Pagal Hai and Student of the Year, respectively.

Veteran actress Farida Jalal, who was most recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has said that she was 'deeply hurt' by the actions of Yash Chopra and Karan Johar, who didn't offer her any film after Dil To Pagal Hai and Student of the Year, respectively.

Farida Jalal played Kajol's mother in the 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which marked the directorial debut of Yash Chopra's son Aditya Chopra. The actress recalled how Yash Chopra had made a promise to her while signing her for his own film Dil To Pagal Hai in 1997 after the success of DDLJ, but didn't keep his promise. Talking to India Today, she said, "After Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, I got a call from Yash Ji for Dil To Pagal Hai. Before that, I thought they had no role for me after DDLJ, otherwise why won’t I be repeated? So, one day, Yash Ji called me and said 'I have a role for you, but Adi (Aditya Chopra) feels you won’t do it. I told him I will speak to Farida Ji."

She added that Yash Chopra then cited the example of Anupam Kher, who would do never refuse to star in a YRF film, irrespective of the length of the role. "He told me 'don’t say no ever to me or Adi'. He empathetically said 'yeh silsila chalta rahe (May this series of events continue)'. I loved that line. I was so happy when he said that. After that, I was waiting for this 'silsila' to continue. But what happened? I was ready to continue the relationship. But if you cast somebody else instead of me, it hurts", the veteran actress shared.

Recalling the moment when Karan Johar personally called her to offer her a role in Student of the Year, Farida Jalal told the portal, "One fine day, I’m in my car, and I get a call from Karan. He said he wants me to do the dadi’s role, and I said, 'Of course I’ll do it, Karan'. He said, 'I told them in the office to not call you, I’ll call you myself'. Why did he say that? Because he knew, he knew that we’ve wronged her in many ways. I said, 'You understand, don’t you Karan? This is what I needed. One phone call", but went on to add that she is hurt by Karan as his production house Dharma Productions makes so many films, but he isn't offered any role in them.

Concluding her thoughts, Farida Jalal said, "I am deeply hurt that people do shift loyalties but to an extent that you don’t remember me ever. It hurts. “I’m very hurt, I’ll say it loud and clear. They were beginners, and we were there to hold their hands. At a certain point, an actor also needs to be held."

READ | Meet actress, who was born in Europe, came to India to follow Osho, became overnight star after hit item song, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.