'Bihar is not for beginners': Passengers push train to separate coaches after minor fire incident, watch

A viral video from Bihar's Kiul Junction shows passengers pushing a train coach to safety after a fire broke out on the Patna-Jharkhand passenger train.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 06:33 AM IST

In a striking display of collective effort, a video capturing train passengers pushing a coach to safety went viral, reinforcing the adage, “Bihar is not for beginners.” The incident unfolded at Kiul Junction in Lakhisarai, Bihar, where several men were seen successfully moving a train’s coach, their jubilant cheers resonating through the station.

The remarkable scene occurred on Thursday, June 6, when at least three coaches of the Patna-Jharkhand passenger train caught fire as it neared Kiul Junction railway station. In a swift response, passengers, railway officials, and locals managed to detach the unaffected coaches from the burning ones, pushing them to safety.

The incident was captured on video and quickly spread across social media platforms, including X and Instagram. The footage has been widely shared, with many expressing admiration for the spontaneous teamwork. Captions such as “Bihar is not for beginners” have accompanied the viral posts.

The fire, which heavily damaged the ladies’ coach, has sparked suspicions after a liquor bottle was discovered among the wreckage, according to several reports.

Social media reactions poured in, highlighting the unity and resilience demonstrated by the passengers. One user commented, “No one can imagine pushing a railway.” Another remarked, “Can you see the power of unity?” A third user praised the effort as a “True example of Team Work,” while a fourth simply described the event as “Unbelievable.”

