Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

WI vs UGA T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs Uganda

Viral video: YouTuber arrested for stunt involving fireworks fired at Lamborghini from helicopter, watch

Ahead of swearing-in ceremony, Congress labels PM Modi’s Lok Sabha Results as ‘moral, political, and personal’ defeat

Munjya box office collection day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma’s film beats opening haul of Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi

Meet man who failed IIT entrance exam, took tuitions for survival, then built Rs 9000 crore company, his net worth is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: YouTuber arrested for stunt involving fireworks fired at Lamborghini from helicopter, watch

Meet man who failed IIT entrance exam, took tuitions for survival, then built Rs 9000 crore company, his net worth is..

Meet actress who refused to work with Govinda, role went to Divya Bharti, later gave 11 superhits with actor, she is..

Meet Arjun Tendulkar's coach

Oldest temples in India

Here’s how many crores Anil Kapoor is charging for Bigg Boss OTT 3

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

‘Conspiring To Mislead Investors’: BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi, Congress Over 'Market Scam' Charge

Kulwinder Kaur The CISF Constable Who Allegedly Slapped Kangana Ranaut Suspended

Rahul Gandhi To Give Up Wayanad, Keep Raebareli: Priyanka Gandhi To Make Lok Sabha Debut: Report

Munjya box office collection day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma’s film beats opening haul of Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi

Meet actress who refused to work with Govinda, role went to Divya Bharti, later gave 11 superhits with actor, she is..

Kartik Aaryan says transformation process for Chandu Champion was terrible: 'For 1.5-2 years I had no...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man who failed IIT entrance exam, took tuitions for survival, then built Rs 9000 crore company, his net worth is..

Alakh Pandey dreamed of becoming an actor, and entering Bollywood, but, due to the financial problems his family faced, he had to start tutoring from Class 8.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 11:56 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet man who failed IIT entrance exam, took tuitions for survival, then built Rs 9000 crore company, his net worth is..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Founder and CEO of ed-tech unicorn Physics Wallah Alakh Pandey is an individual who needs no introduction. In a world where actors, actresses, politicians, and entrepreneurs take all the attention, educators often go unnoticed. But, for the past few years, the tuition sector has become a booming industry in India. Among them, PhysicsWallah's Alakh Pandey stands out for being the man who failed the IIT entrance exam but is now responsible for many aspirants who want to get admission into the prestigious institute. 

Alakh Pandey, who hails from Allahabad, came from a poor family but he made sure, with his hard work and determination, that success followed him. Alakh Pandey dreamed of becoming an actor, and entering Bollywood, but, due to the financial problems his family faced, he had to start tutoring from Class 8. His parents sold their house so that Alakh Pandey and his sister could get a good education. The Founder and CEO of ed-tech unicorn PhysicsWallah proved himself in academics at a young age. He scored 91% in the 10th grade and 93.5% in the 12th grade.

Alakh Pandey wished to join IIT but he could not pass the entrance exam. Rather than giving up on his dreams after the setback, he pursued them. He studied at the Harcourt Butler Technical Institute in Kanpur from which he dropped out. He then, in 2016, began creating and sharing educational videos on YouTube. This is how he was able to establish an ed-tech company called Physics Wallah, which is now recognised as India's 101st unicorn.

Alakh Pandey is not just a virtual classroom teacher anymore. He has over 500 teachers and 100 technical experts employed within the company. His YouTube channel has over 100 million subscribers with his estimated net worth said to be more than Rs 2000 crore. 

Reports state that Physics Wallah is estimated to be valued at over Rs 9000 crore. 

READ | Narendra Modi or Manmohan Singh: Which PM did Sensex give the highest returns?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Amit Shah rejects Devendra Fadnavis's proposal to resign, asks him to continue as Maharashtra Deputy CM

Meet daughter of richest Pakistani man, donated more than Rs 123 crore, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani…

Munjya: Sharvari and Abhay Verma-starrer is a fresh, one-of-a-kind cinematic experience

New Vande Bharat bullet train soon, check route details, top speed to be...

Shekhar Suman slams Pakistani audience for critcising Heeramandi, calls them jealous: 'Lot of stupid people...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement