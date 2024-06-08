Meet man who failed IIT entrance exam, took tuitions for survival, then built Rs 9000 crore company, his net worth is..

Alakh Pandey dreamed of becoming an actor, and entering Bollywood, but, due to the financial problems his family faced, he had to start tutoring from Class 8.

Founder and CEO of ed-tech unicorn Physics Wallah Alakh Pandey is an individual who needs no introduction. In a world where actors, actresses, politicians, and entrepreneurs take all the attention, educators often go unnoticed. But, for the past few years, the tuition sector has become a booming industry in India. Among them, PhysicsWallah's Alakh Pandey stands out for being the man who failed the IIT entrance exam but is now responsible for many aspirants who want to get admission into the prestigious institute.

Alakh Pandey, who hails from Allahabad, came from a poor family but he made sure, with his hard work and determination, that success followed him. Alakh Pandey dreamed of becoming an actor, and entering Bollywood, but, due to the financial problems his family faced, he had to start tutoring from Class 8. His parents sold their house so that Alakh Pandey and his sister could get a good education. The Founder and CEO of ed-tech unicorn PhysicsWallah proved himself in academics at a young age. He scored 91% in the 10th grade and 93.5% in the 12th grade.

Alakh Pandey wished to join IIT but he could not pass the entrance exam. Rather than giving up on his dreams after the setback, he pursued them. He studied at the Harcourt Butler Technical Institute in Kanpur from which he dropped out. He then, in 2016, began creating and sharing educational videos on YouTube. This is how he was able to establish an ed-tech company called Physics Wallah, which is now recognised as India's 101st unicorn.

Alakh Pandey is not just a virtual classroom teacher anymore. He has over 500 teachers and 100 technical experts employed within the company. His YouTube channel has over 100 million subscribers with his estimated net worth said to be more than Rs 2000 crore.

Reports state that Physics Wallah is estimated to be valued at over Rs 9000 crore.

READ | Narendra Modi or Manmohan Singh: Which PM did Sensex give the highest returns?