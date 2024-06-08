Twitter
Narendra Modi or Manmohan Singh: Which PM did Sensex give the highest returns?

PM-designate Modi and other members of the new council of ministers will take oath in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow. He had earlier in the day called on President Droupadi Murmu and staked the claim to form the government.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 10:56 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Prime Ministers and governments have come and gone in India every few years but the country's equity has always managed to stay upright despite short-term shocks. Tomorrow, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is all set to form the government at the Centre for a record third time. On June 4, Tuesday, on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 day, the stock market was hit by substantial volatility. 

Amid all this, today, let us analyse the different Prime Ministers of India and how which of them Sensex has given the highest returns. Ever since India's oldest stock exchange was launched, the benchmark meter - S&P BSE Sensex - witnessed a maximum rally of close to 400% from May 22, 2004, to May 26, 2014, during the term of PM Manmohan Singh.

Manmohan Singh was followed by PM Narendra Modi who saw a maximum rally of over 202.16% during his double stint as the PM of India from May 26, 2014, till now. 

It is important to note that both PM Modi and Manmohan Singh were in office for nearly 10 years each.

During PV Narasimha Rao's tenure from June 21, 1991, to May 16, 1996, the equity meter rose by 180.76%. The only time that the benchmark saw a decline was during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's short first stint as PM from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996. It went down to -2.57% during this time.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and other members of the new council of ministers will take oath in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan tomorrow. PM-designate Modi had earlier in the day called on President Droupadi Murmu and staked the claim to form the government. 

"The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7.15 pm on June 09, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

