Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi: 3 dead, 6 injured after massive fire breaks out at food processing unit in Narela

T20 World Cup 2024: Rashid, Farooqi, Gurbaz help Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs

This Indian man made world's largest film studio, bigger than Disney; it's not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar

UN adds Israel to 'list of shame' for alleged violations against children; Israeli PM calls decision 'delusional'

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani to take big initiative before wedding with Radhika Merchant, will...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi: 3 dead, 6 injured after massive fire breaks out at food processing unit in Narela

This Indian man made world's largest film studio, bigger than Disney; it's not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani to take big initiative before wedding with Radhika Merchant, will...

T20 World Cup: Comparing strike rates of India and Pakistan players

8 most influential Mughal queens in history

7 books recommended by Mukesh Ambani you must read

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

‘Conspiring To Mislead Investors’: BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi, Congress Over 'Market Scam' Charge

Kulwinder Kaur The CISF Constable Who Allegedly Slapped Kangana Ranaut Suspended

Rahul Gandhi To Give Up Wayanad, Keep Raebareli: Priyanka Gandhi To Make Lok Sabha Debut: Report

This Indian man made world's largest film studio, bigger than Disney; it's not Yash Chopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar

Meet Big B's heroine, who started career at 11, got married at 18, then became 70s' glamourous vamp, sex symbol

Meet actor, who worked as waiter, kitchen help in Saif-Kareena's reception, one show made him star; he's now...

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani to take big initiative before wedding with Radhika Merchant, will...

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani launched the powerful video campaign to begin a conversation about the importance of preserving our environment.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 09:11 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani to take big initiative before wedding with Radhika Merchant, will...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

June 5 was celebrated as the World Environment Day globally. At the forefront of this celebration was one of the richest families in India - the Ambani family. To honour their love for nature, Anant Ambani's Vantara launched a video campaign featuring celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Kusha Kapila, and KL Rahul to raise awareness about environmental conservation and how its long-lasting impact. 

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani launched the powerful video campaign to begin a conversation about the importance of preserving our environment. 

The video shows celebrities encouraging people to adopt new habits to help conserve nature. Small habits such as carrying your own water bottle, planting trees, and taking a bike as a mode of transport. 

Vantara also launched an Instagram filter that will include a badge indicating the user has taken the #ImAVantarian pledge. 

In addition to the campaign, Vantara also planted 5000 plants on its premises in Jamnagar. Anant Ambani's Vantara has also vowed to plant 10 lakh trees annually. 

A Vantara spokesperson was quoted as saying, "This World Environment Day, Vantara pledges to continue our commitment to the environment. Every small deed counts, and together, we can create a significant impact. This day is a reminder of how important it is to take collective action towards preserving our planet for future generations."

READ | Elon Musk congratulates PM Modi on his historic re-election, pens note for his ‘companies doing…’

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) seeks review of Agnipath Scheme, backs UCC but…

Best fat burners for men: What to know before buying

Mona Singh slams paps for clicking actresses' bodies 'inappropriately': 'Will they zoom into...'

Morning Kick Review: Does it help boost your energy?

Meet star kid whose film, released in 1996, defeated Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol at box office, earned..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement