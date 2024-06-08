Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani to take big initiative before wedding with Radhika Merchant, will...

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani launched the powerful video campaign to begin a conversation about the importance of preserving our environment.

June 5 was celebrated as the World Environment Day globally. At the forefront of this celebration was one of the richest families in India - the Ambani family. To honour their love for nature, Anant Ambani's Vantara launched a video campaign featuring celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Kusha Kapila, and KL Rahul to raise awareness about environmental conservation and how its long-lasting impact.

The video shows celebrities encouraging people to adopt new habits to help conserve nature. Small habits such as carrying your own water bottle, planting trees, and taking a bike as a mode of transport.

Vantara also launched an Instagram filter that will include a badge indicating the user has taken the #ImAVantarian pledge.

In addition to the campaign, Vantara also planted 5000 plants on its premises in Jamnagar. Anant Ambani's Vantara has also vowed to plant 10 lakh trees annually.

A Vantara spokesperson was quoted as saying, "This World Environment Day, Vantara pledges to continue our commitment to the environment. Every small deed counts, and together, we can create a significant impact. This day is a reminder of how important it is to take collective action towards preserving our planet for future generations."

