Elon Musk congratulates PM Modi on his historic re-election, pens note for his ‘companies doing…’

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 07:09 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Tesla and X owner Elon Musk has congratulated Narendra Modi on being elected as the Prime Minister of India for the third term. In a post on his X timeline, Musk said he looks forward to his companies doing exciting work in India. "Congratulations Narendra Modi on your victory in the world's largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India," Elon Musk wrote on X on Friday.

Musk was set to visit India in April this year, but he delayed his trip to India last minute. "Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year," Musk had said then.

Musk, was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his India visit. The Tesla CEO had earlier confirmed his maiden visit to India. Musk was also expected to disclose details of the automobile major's plans for the country, going forward. India recently launched its new EV policy.

Musk had said that India, like every other country, should have electric cars and it will be a natural progression for his company to provide Tesla electric vehicles in India. "India is now the most populous country in the world, based on population. India should have electric cars just like every other country has electric cars. It's a natural progression to provide Tesla electric vehicles in India," Musk had said in an X Spaces session.

Coming to India's election results, the counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. 

Combining the numbers of BJP ally parties, the number went comfortably above the halfway mark needed to form a government. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other members of his Union Council of Ministers on June 09, 2024, at 07:15 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

