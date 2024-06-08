Here's how much Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar earns

While her connection to cricket remains a significant part of her identity, Sara Tendulkar continues to explore new opportunities

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is carving out her own journey, not merely as the child of a sporting icon, but through her individual accomplishments. Sara also boasts a robust social media presence with 6.6 million Instagram followers. Her online profile offers a peek into her glamorous life.

Despite being born into a family of a cricket legend, Sara has managed to balance her personal interests with her love for the game, forging her own identity amidst the legacy of her father's career. According to Economic Times, Sara's net worth ranged from Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore as of 2023.

She runs an online store, Sara Tendulkar Shop, and was recently named the brand ambassador for the Korean beauty brand Laneige in India.

Sara’s educational background is also impressive. She completed her Master’s degree with distinction from University College London, following her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

Entering the fashion industry in 2021, she has since captivated audiences with her elegance.

