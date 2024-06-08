UPSC: What is the salary of IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS, IES officers? What facilities do they receive?

UPSC is a dream career for numerous of people in India. Annually, millions of youth sit for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, but only a few candidates achieve this goal. Let’s know how much salary IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS, IES officers get and what facilities they receive.

What is the Salary?

After being selected as IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS, and IES, the basic salary of these officers is Rs 56,100 for one to four years.

Thereafter, it rises to ₹67,700 for 5 to 8 years. When they reach the 9th year of service, their salary becomes Rs 78,800. After completing 13 years of service, they get a salary of Rs 1,18,500. Similarly, after 16 to 24 years of service, they get a salary of Rs 1,44,200.

After completing 25 to 30 years of service, they receive a salary of ₹1,82,200. When the officers complete 37 years of service and reach the equivalent rank of Cabinet Secretary, their salary can rise to Rs 2,50,000.

What facilities do they get?

Candidates selected for Civil Services get numerous facilities apart from salary. IAS and IPS officers get government accommodation in major cities. They also receive a government vehicle with a driver, medical facilities in government hospitals for their family, security personnel, and concessions on electricity and telephone bills. After retirement, they get a pension and other retirement benefits.