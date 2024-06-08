T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa survive Netherlands scare to secure nail-biting victory in New York

Miller's partnership with Tristan Stubbs (33) helped South Africa secure a four-wicket win while chasing a target of 104.

David Miller played a crucial innings, scoring 59 runs off 51 deliveries, to lead South Africa to a remarkable comeback victory. Despite a shaky start where they lost four wickets for just 12 runs, Miller's partnership with Tristan Stubbs (33) helped South Africa secure a four-wicket win while chasing a target of 104.

Earlier in the match, Ottniel Baartman's impressive bowling performance saw him take four wickets as South Africa successfully restricted Netherlands to 103/9 in their 20 overs.

South Africa's captain, Aiden Markram, won the toss and chose to field first against Netherlands in their Group D clash in New York on Saturday.