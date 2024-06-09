T20 World Cup 2024: Australia beat England by 36 runs, dent defending champions' Super8 chances

This victory has placed Australia at the top of Group B with four points, having won both of their matches.

Adam Zampa's exceptional performance in the middle overs proved to be the turning point as England was restricted to 165/6 in 20 overs, ultimately leading to Australia's victory by 36 runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the prestigious Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Australia's strong start, led by Travis Head and David Warner, followed by a steady middle-order contribution from Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh, propelled them to a total of 201/7 after England's captain, Jos Buttler, chose to bowl first upon winning the toss.

emerge victorious in Barbados



A clinical performance from the Aussies help them register their second #T20WorldCup 2024 win #AUSvENG | : https://t.co/dYIzrI5Y1v pic.twitter.com/w3UpYFuXrC — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) June 8, 2024

This victory has placed Australia at the top of Group B with four points, having won both of their matches. In contrast, England finds themselves in fourth place with just one point, earned from a washout against Scotland earlier in the tournament.

Overall, Australia's dominant performance and strategic gameplay have solidified their position as a formidable contender in the T20 World Cup 2024, showcasing their strength and determination on the global stage.