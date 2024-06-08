Manoj Tyagi honoured with 'Bharat Gaurav Award' in France

In a grand event held in the Senate (Parliament) complex of France, Indians who have done remarkable work in their respective fields and Indians settled in 18 countries of the world were honoured

Manoj Tyagi, CEO of Sanskar TV Group, has been honoured with the 11th International Bharat Gaurav Award. In a grand event held in the Senate (Parliament) complex of France, Indians who have done remarkable work in their respective fields and Indians settled in 18 countries of the world were honoured.

This honour was handed over to Manjoj Tyagi by Dr Dominique Théophile, Vice President of the French Parliament, French MP Frederic Buval, President of the organisation Pandit Suresh Mishra and Mahant Shri Naresh Puri Ji Maharaj of Mehndipur Balaji Dham. The ceremony was graced by the many dignitaries including representatives of the French Government, MPs and officials of the Indian Embassy. This international award is given every year by ‘Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha’.

Manoj Tyagi, who has been active in the field of TV media for two and a half decades, has created his own unique identity. He has been the CEO of 'Sanskar TV' Group since 2017. He has a remarkable contribution in spreading Sanatan culture, religion, spirituality, yoga and Ayurveda in the world. One of the most popular TV series produced by him was ‘Kaal Kapal Mahakaal’ which was aired on Zee News channel. He has been honoured by many spiritual gurus and organisations in India and abroad.

Today mainly Sanskar TV, Satsang TV, Shubh TV are being broadcast under the banner of Sanskar Info TV Pvt. Ltd. This series also includes Sanskar USA, Sanskar UK & Europe, Sanskar Digital, and Satsang Digital. Sanskar TV has a solid presence on social media. The number of subscribers of their YouTube channel has crossed the 10 million marks recently.