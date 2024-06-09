Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Delhi metro turns into battleground as women engage in physical fight

Former Trump defence official warns against Chinese surprise attack on Taiwan

Watch: Katrina Kaif makes first public appearance amid pregnancy rumours, fans react

PM Narendra Modi swearing-in Live Streaming: When and where to watch oath taking ceremony

'She knew how to play PR game': Ashmit Patel recalls Mallika Sherawat accusing him of choking her on Murder set

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Former Trump defence official warns against Chinese surprise attack on Taiwan

Watch: Katrina Kaif makes first public appearance amid pregnancy rumours, fans react

PM Narendra Modi swearing-in Live Streaming: When and where to watch oath taking ceremony

10 most poisonous snakes of world

Indian bowlers with most wickets against Pakistan in T20 WC history 

Twinkling images of stars shared by NASA Hubble Space telescope

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

India Vs Pakistan: Harbhajan Singh And Navjot Singh Sidhu React On IND Vs PAK Clash In T20 WC 2024

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Updates: Leaders Of 7 Neighboring Nations Will Grace PM Modi's Oath Ceremony

NZ Vs AFG Highlights: Another Upset In T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan Beat New Zealand By 84 Runs

Farida Jalal reveals she was 'deeply hurt' by Yash Chopra, Karan Johar: 'People do shift loyalties but...'

Saif Ali Khan reveals why he was chosen over Shah Rukh Khan for National Award, clarifies if mom Sharmila Tagore...

Amitabh Bachchan's family faced media ban, paps refused to click their pics post Abhishek-Aishwarya's wedding because...

HomeWorld

World

Former Trump defence official warns against Chinese surprise attack on Taiwan

Former US President Donald Trump's administration official Elbridge Colby has served as deputy assistant secretary of defence for strategy and force development in 2017-2018.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 07:30 AM IST

Former Trump defence official warns against Chinese surprise attack on Taiwan
Former US Defence official Elbridge Colby (Photo credits: X/@ElbridgeColby)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former US Defence official Elbridge Colby stressed that an attack by China against Taiwan could happen with little warning as China has given up on "peaceful unification", reported Taiwan News.

Former US President Donald Trump's administration official Elbridge Colby has served as deputy assistant secretary of defence for strategy and force development in 2017-2018.

He has also been named as a possible candidate for a national security office if Donald Trump is elected president in the November presidential elections.

In an interview with Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun conducted in Washington DC, Colby said that the military needed to be strengthened so it could deliver any immediate response against Chinese aggression.

An attack could happen with little clear warning, he added, according to Taiwan News. The former Pentagon official said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping had probably concluded that peaceful unification of Taiwan with China was not possible.

Colby said that a cross-strait war might involve the US, and US troops in the Asia Pacific, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines, as reported by Taiwan News.Previous commentators, however, have said that China might find it difficult to launch a surprise attack against Taiwan, noting the range of preparations needed for such actions.

Colby advised the US to shift its support from Ukraine to Taiwan because Asia was now the "primary theater."Additionally, he said that Washington should not abandon Europe, however, he sees Europe as much more able to handle Russia on its own than Asia would be facing China.

Earlier this month, China's Minister of National Defence Admiral Dong Jun warned "external forces" for emboldening Taiwan Independence separatists in an attempt to contain China with Taiwan and said that these malicious intentions are dragging Taiwan into a dangerous situation.

"He said that anyone who dares to separate Taiwan from China will "end up in self-destruction."

Chinese Defence Minister said that some external forces keep "hollowing out" the one-China principle and continue to sell arms to Taiwan. He said that external forces were taking these actions to "Taiwan Independence separatists in an attempt to contain China with Taiwan" and stressed that these intentions are dragging Taiwan into a dangerous situation.

Days after Lai Ching-te was sworn in, China launched two-day-long military drills, surrounding Taiwan in what it called "punishment" for so-called "separatist acts," CNN reported. 

The reason for China's drill is Lai's inaugural speech, in which he called on Beijing to stop intimidating the island nation, over which China continues to make its claim. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Afghanistan

DNA TV Show: Will Rahul Gandhi be Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha?

Narendra Modi Swearing-in ceremony Today: Delhi traffic police issues advisory, check route closures, diversions

Home Decor: Top 5 wind chimes deals only on Amazon

Viral video: Oblivious couple continues shooting reel as woman tumbles down stairs, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement