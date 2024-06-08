'Rohit, Virat ko apna dost samjho': Indian fans engage in funny banter with Shaheen Afridi ahead of IND vs PAK clash

The highly anticipated Group A match between Pakistan and India is set to take place at the Nassau County International Stadium on June 9.

Pakistan's renowned fast bowler and former captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, was surrounded by enthusiastic Indian cricket fans in New York who eagerly sought to capture a moment with the superstar from across the border.

The highly anticipated Group A match between Pakistan and India is set to take place at the Nassau County International Stadium on June 9 as part of the ICC T20 World Cup.

A group of dedicated fans, who traveled all the way from Vancouver, Canada, specifically for this marquee clash, shared light-hearted banter with Afridi, playfully urging him to go easy on the Indian batters during their upcoming showdown on Sunday.

"Specially Vancouver se aaye hai match dekhne (we have come from Vancouver to watch the match). Achi bowling nahi karni hai (don't bowl well vs India)," a fan urged Afridi which made everyone burst out in laughter.

"Rohit and Virat ko apne ache dost samjho (think of Rohit and Virat as your friends)," another fan in the group joked.

Watch:

Shaheen Afridi with Indian fans in New York



Our padosis love our Eagle. Lovely to see #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ibEU1Zv4Cb — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 8, 2024

The highly anticipated marquee game, expected to attract the largest crowd of the tournament thus far, will take place at the newly constructed 34,000-seat modular stadium at Eisenhower Park on the outskirts of the city.

Team India enters the contest following a convincing victory against Ireland in their first Group A match, while Pakistan endured a humiliating defeat in a Super Over against co-hosts USA in their opening clash.

