Meet woman, an engineer who cracked UPSC without coaching to become IPS officer, also a social media star, got AIR...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvneshwari's net worth increased by Rs 579 crore in just five days due to…

Best supplements for joint pain: Our experts top pick

Latest budget trendy summer shirts on Amazon

Best fat burners for men: What to know before buying

First edition of Ms Senior Pageant India hosted by Peach events captivates audience

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvneshwari's net worth increased by Rs 579 crore in just five days due to…

Best supplements for joint pain: Our experts top pick

Latest budget trendy summer shirts on Amazon

This Rs 2 vegetable can control blood sugar levels, diabetes

Heart health: 8 foods to unclog arteries naturally

10 unsolved scientific mysteries on Earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

‘Conspiring To Mislead Investors’: BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi, Congress Over 'Market Scam' Charge

Kulwinder Kaur The CISF Constable Who Allegedly Slapped Kangana Ranaut Suspended

Rahul Gandhi To Give Up Wayanad, Keep Raebareli: Priyanka Gandhi To Make Lok Sabha Debut: Report

Bad Cop trailer: Anurag Kashyap's sinister gangster Kazbe is up against Gulshan Devaiah's twins - cop Karan, thief Arjun

'Just because you tried to...': Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood for being silent on slap row, deletes post later

Meet Bollywood's first actress to give Rs 500 crore A-rated film, debut was superflop, is now a star, she is..

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman, an engineer who cracked UPSC without coaching to become IPS officer, also a social media star, got AIR...

With unflinching hard work and dedication, Anshika successfully secured All India Rank 136 on her second attempt in the UPSC CSE exam in 2020, without any coaching.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 04:05 PM IST

Meet woman, an engineer who cracked UPSC without coaching to become IPS officer, also a social media star, got AIR...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Some people are relentless in their pursuit of their dreams and end up achieving them. One such inspiring story is of IPS Anshika Verma, a former engineer who cracked UPSC without coaching. 

Belonging to Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Anshika completed her primary education in Noida. Thereafter, she attended Galgotia College, Noida, where she secured a B.Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2018. 

Then she started her preparations for the UPSC civil services examination in Prayagraj in 2019, where she devoted all her time to her studies. With unflinching hard work and dedication, Anshika successfully secured All India Rank 136 on her second attempt in the UPSC CSE exam in 2020, without any coaching.

She gives credit to her success to her supportive family, which includes her father who is a retired employee from Uttar Pradesh Electricity Corporation Limited (UPEL) and her mother, a housewife. 

Currently, she is a Uttar Pradesh cadre officer of the 2021 batch and is posted as an ACP (assistant commissioner of police) of Gorakhpur.

Apart from her profession, she is famous for her massive social media presence as she has around 257K Instagram followers. Her official Instagram handle is @anshikaverma.ips.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT-JEE topper, scored 100 percentile in JEE Mains 2024, she is now planning to join...

'In signature Khalistani style...': Kangana Ranaut claims CISF personnel slapping her was politically motivated

Top 5 best kitchen organisers of 2024

Understanding Car Insurance and Car Loan: A Guide to Protecting and Financing Your Vehicle

Father's Day 2024: Amazon gift ideas under Rs 1000 on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement