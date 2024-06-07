Meet woman, an engineer who cracked UPSC without coaching to become IPS officer, also a social media star, got AIR...

Some people are relentless in their pursuit of their dreams and end up achieving them. One such inspiring story is of IPS Anshika Verma, a former engineer who cracked UPSC without coaching.

Belonging to Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Anshika completed her primary education in Noida. Thereafter, she attended Galgotia College, Noida, where she secured a B.Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2018.

Then she started her preparations for the UPSC civil services examination in Prayagraj in 2019, where she devoted all her time to her studies. With unflinching hard work and dedication, Anshika successfully secured All India Rank 136 on her second attempt in the UPSC CSE exam in 2020, without any coaching.

She gives credit to her success to her supportive family, which includes her father who is a retired employee from Uttar Pradesh Electricity Corporation Limited (UPEL) and her mother, a housewife.

Currently, she is a Uttar Pradesh cadre officer of the 2021 batch and is posted as an ACP (assistant commissioner of police) of Gorakhpur.

Apart from her profession, she is famous for her massive social media presence as she has around 257K Instagram followers. Her official Instagram handle is @anshikaverma.ips.