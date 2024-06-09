'She knew how to play PR game': Ashmit Patel recalls Mallika Sherawat accusing him of choking her on Murder set

Ashmit Patel revealed that Mallika Sherawat complained about him, Mahesh Bhatt then asked him to apologize to her on Murder set.

Ashmit Patel, who featured in Murder directed by Anurag Basu, made some shocking revelations against co-star Mallika Sherawat in his recent interview. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ashmit Patel mentioned that he had to choke Mallika Sherawat in one of the scenes. In the movie, their characters were in a marriage that was more for convenience than for love.

He said, "I tried to do some method acting and tried to keep some distance from Mallika’s character. So, when she tried a couple of times to break the ice with me on set, I was a little bit distant. I wasn’t trying to be cold, but I wasn’t trying to be friendly so that I could keep that tension between us personally, so that it would translate on camera. Maybe she didn’t understand that, or maybe I should’ve told her, or Anurag Basu, the director, to convey this to her."

Ashmit Patel also shared that he asked Naseeruddin Shah for help to make sure he did the choking scene on camera correctly. "He’d shared a technique with me where it would look like you’re putting in all your power, but not actually harming your co-star."

However, Ashmit revealed that after the shot was done, Mallika Sherawat complained about it. Mahesh Bhatt then spoke to Ashmit and asked him to apologize to her. "I said, ‘But I didn’t do anything. Let’s go watch the monitor, and if you feel I choked her, I’ll apologise. But if not, then she must apologise to me’. I didn’t get an apology," the actor added.

Ashmit Patel also mentioned that Mallika Sherawat took a lot of the credit for the success of Murder. The tension between them was noticeable, so he was kept apart from her, and she was paired with Emraan Hashmi instead.

He further said, "She was very ahead of her time, she knew how to play the PR game, and she took away a lot of the credit for the film, which neither me nor Emraan nor Anurag Basu get… During promotions, I was sent to the not-so-big publications, which left a bad taste in my mouth, it upset me a little bit. But that’s the game.”

