Viral video: Pune man surfs on waterlogged roads, internet is stunned

A video of a Pune resident surfing through rainwater on a flooded street has gone viral, capturing the internet's attention.

As the monsoon season approaches, cities like Mumbai and Pune are already experiencing pre-monsoon showers, bringing relief from the scorching heat. However, the downpour has also led to waterlogging and power outages in several areas. Amid these challenges, a video of a Pune resident making the most of the situation has gone viral.

Pune people got no chill? Naah, they got all the chul. #PuneRains pic.twitter.com/Im6e9ey4uR — Urrmi (@Urrmi_) June 7, 2024

Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Urmi, the video captures a man surfing through rainwater on a waterlogged street. While cars struggled to navigate the flooded road, the man floated on what appeared to be a mattress, enjoying the weather. The unique and amusing sight has captivated many.

"Pune people got no chill? Naah, they got all the chul. #PuneRains," reads the caption accompanying the video. Since being posted on June 7, the 15-second clip has garnered over 47,000 views and more than 500 likes.

Reactions to the video have been varied and entertaining. One user commented, "Pune becomes more eco-friendly in rains." Another joked, "I can bet this boy has an assignment due tomorrow." A third quipped, "Aladdin of Pune on his magic carpet."

Others saw a practical side to the man's creativity. "This is also a good way to travel in low areas of Mumbai during heavy rains. Will reach the destination quicker & less pollution. #MumbaiRain," remarked one person.

"Proud of Punekars!!" declared another user, while someone else noted, "Pune people feel rain in a different way." However, not everyone was amused. "What nonsense! Where is the traffic police?" questioned an X user.