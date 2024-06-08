Twitter
Controversy surrounds China’s tallest waterfall over artificial water supply, details here

The Yuntai Waterfall in China is under scrutiny after a video revealed it is supported by pipes during dry seasons.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 07:14 AM IST

Controversy surrounds China’s tallest waterfall over artificial water supply, details here
The Yuntai Waterfall, a celebrated natural attraction in China, is facing controversy after a video revealed that its water flow is supported by pipes. The undated video, taken by a tourist using a drone, shows a large pipe at the top of the waterfall supplying water, suggesting the impressive cascade is not entirely natural. This video, initially posted on Douyin, the Chinese counterpart of TikTok, quickly spread across various social media platforms.

In light of the viral video, park officials were compelled to address the issue. According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the officials acknowledged that the waterfall relies on pipes during the dry season. They explained that this "small enhancement" ensures a continuous flow of water when natural sources are insufficient, aiming to prevent disappointment among the many tourists who travel great distances to see the waterfall.

A representative from Yuntai Geo Park explained to CNN, “The waterfall cannot guarantee to meet the public in its most beautiful appearance due to season changes.” The management assured that during the summer, the waterfall would return to its "most perfect and most natural form."

The public response to the revelation and the park's justification has been mixed. Some support the park's actions, emphasizing the importance of meeting tourists' expectations. One user on social media expressed this view, stating, “Why should anyone care that it’s coming out of a pipe? It still looks beautiful to me.”

However, others believe that altering natural attractions is deceptive. One critic remarked, “A man-made waterfall! It is certainly No. 1 in deceiving people that it’s of natural origin. Shameful.”

Another individual recounted a similar experience, saying, “This reminds me of my friend loudly saying how nice it was to have a 'natural river' in the Olympic Park in Beijing, only to be told by a passing park cleaner that the 'river' was only turned on at weekends.”

