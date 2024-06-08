Viral video: Enormous python halts highway traffic as onlookers gather to watch

A massive python surprises drivers on a Brazilian highway, causing a stir as it casually crosses the road.

Drivers were left in shock when a massive python made an unexpected appearance on a Brazilian highway. The incident, captured on video, shows a green anaconda, estimated to be around 25 feet long, casually crossing the road.

Welcome to Brazil pic.twitter.com/PBti3mIabC — Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 5, 2024

The video, which has since gone viral, depicts the enormous snake slithering across the highway divider, prompting motorists to halt their vehicles and step out to witness the rare sight. Many onlookers recorded the event on their phones as the anaconda made its way into the bushes on the other side of the road. During the crossing, some conscientious bystanders directed traffic, ensuring the snake could pass safely without incident.

Background voices in the video suggest that the encounter occurred in Brazil. The footage, shared on Twitter, has garnered over 59,000 likes and sparked a flurry of reactions from viewers.

One commenter marveled, "That's one big beautiful snake." Another praised the onlookers' actions, saying, "Thank you for taking the time to make a report and turn in data of the observation." A third expressed their apprehension, noting, "This is so scary."

The anaconda’s highway adventure has fascinated many, highlighting the intersection of human development and wildlife.