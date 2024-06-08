Twitter
Viral video: YouTuber arrested for stunt involving fireworks fired at Lamborghini from helicopter, watch

YouTuber Alex Choi was arrested for orchestrating a stunt video where fireworks were shot at a Lamborghini from a helicopter.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

Viral video: YouTuber arrested for stunt involving fireworks fired at Lamborghini from helicopter, watch
YouTuber Alex Choi has been arrested following a controversial stunt video showing fireworks being shot at a Lamborghini from a helicopter. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, Choi was taken into custody on a federal criminal complaint for allegedly orchestrating the entire event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The video, titled “Destroying a Lamborghini with Fireworks,” was posted on YouTube on July 4, 2023, but has since been removed from all of Choi’s social media platforms. In the video, two women are seen shooting fireworks at a Lamborghini while the helicopter hovers dangerously close to the ground. Authorities noted that the stunt was conducted without the necessary filming permits.

DailyMail shared a portion of the video on Instagram, highlighting the incident. Their post detailed Choi’s charges, including "causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft," which carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison. The post also mentioned that Choi allegedly purchased the fireworks in Nevada due to their illegality in California and lacked the appropriate permit for such an aerial stunt.

Since its initial posting, the video garnered nearly 240,000 views and over 7,000 likes, eliciting a range of reactions from Instagram users. Comments varied from skepticism about a conviction to jokes about the pursuit of online fame. One user commented, “He won’t get convicted because his intent was not malice. He will get a large fine and that’s about it,” while another quipped, “This is going to bring him some likes.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office described the video as resembling a “live-action version of a fictionalized video game scene,” underlining the dangerous and illegal nature of the stunt. As the case progresses, Choi faces serious legal repercussions that could result in significant prison time if convicted.

