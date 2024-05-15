Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

House of the Dragon season 2 trailer: Rhaenyra wages an unwinnable war against Aegon, Dance of the Dragons begins

Panchayat season 3 trailer: Jitendra Kumar returns as sachiv, Neena, Raghubir get embroiled in new political tussle

Apple partners up with Google against unwanted tracker, users will be alerted if…

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, got married at peak of career, was left heartbroken, quit acting due to..

Who is the real owner of Delhi's Connaught Place and who collects rent from here?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

House of the Dragon season 2 trailer: Rhaenyra wages an unwinnable war against Aegon, Dance of the Dragons begins

Panchayat season 3 trailer: Jitendra Kumar returns as sachiv, Neena, Raghubir get embroiled in new political tussle

Apple partners up with Google against unwanted tracker, users will be alerted if…

10 healthy reasons to eat jaggery

9 Bollywood actors who are also directors

Mesmerizing facts about black holes shared by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

House of the Dragon season 2 trailer: Rhaenyra wages an unwinnable war against Aegon, Dance of the Dragons begins

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, got married at peak of career, was left heartbroken, quit acting due to..

Bollywood’s 1st multi-starrer had 8 stars, makers were told not to cast Kapoors; not Sholay, Nagin, Shaan, Jaani Dushman

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple partners up with Google against unwanted tracker, users will be alerted if…

With this new capability, users will now get an “[Item] Found Moving With You” alert on their device if an unknown Bluetooth tracking device is seen moving with them over time, regardless of the platform the device is paired with.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 15, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

article-main
Apple and Google
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple and Google have worked together to create an industry specification — Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers — for Bluetooth tracking devices that makes it possible to alert users across both iOS and Android if such a device is unknowingly being used to track them. This will help mitigate the misuse of devices designed to help keep track of belongings. Today Apple is implementing this capability in iOS 17.5, and Google is now launching this capability on Android 6.0+ devices.

With this new capability, users will now get an “[Item] Found Moving With You” alert on their device if an unknown Bluetooth tracking device is seen moving with them over time, regardless of the platform the device is paired with.

If a user gets such an alert on their iOS device, it means that someone else’s AirTag, Find My accessory, or other industry specification-compatible Bluetooth tracker is moving with them. It’s possible the tracker is attached to an item the user is borrowing, but if not, iPhone can view the tracker’s identifier, have the tracker play a sound to help locate it, and access instructions to disable it. Bluetooth tag manufacturers including Chipolo, eufy, Jio, Motorola, and Pebblebee have committed that future tags will be compatible.

AirTag and third-party Find My network accessories were designed from the beginning with industry-first privacy and safety protections, and Apple has remained committed to innovating and supplementing these protections to keep consumers safe. This cross-platform collaboration — also an industry first, involving community and industry input — offers instructions and best practices for manufacturers, should they choose to build unwanted tracking alert capabilities into their products. 

Apple and Google will continue to work with the Internet Engineering Task Force via the Detecting Unwanted Location Trackers working group to develop the official standard for this technology.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mumbai: 14 dead, several injured as hoarding collapses in Ghatkopar after thunderstorms, heavy rains

Megalopolis teaser trailer: Adam Driver attempts to create Roman society in modern America in Francis Ford Coppola film

Real story that inspired Heeramandi: The tawaif who helped Gandhi fight British Raj, was raped, abused, died in...

Meet actress who worked with Naseeruddin Shah, sister of popular models, is now getting trolled on social media for..

CUET-UG 2024 scheduled for tomorrow postponed for Delhi centres; check new exam date here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement