Aadhaar Card: Update your Aadhaar details for free till this date, check step-by-step process

Aadhaar is a unique 12-digit identity number assigned to Indian residents. It is based on biometric and demographic information to prevent duplicate and fake identities

If you haven't updated your Aadhaar details yet, now is the time. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that updates to Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) on your Aadhaar card can be done free of charge until 14 June 2024. After this date, updating your details will incur a fee of Rs 50.

Aadhaar is a unique 12-digit identity number assigned to Indian residents. It is based on biometric and demographic information to prevent duplicate and fake identities. Each person has a unique number linked to their biometrics, ensuring the authenticity of their identity.

How to Update Aadhaar Details Online?

1. Go to [myAadhaar](https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/).

2. Use your Aadhaar number and the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

3. Check your identity and address details displayed in your profile.

4. If details are incorrect, select the document to submit from the drop-down menu.

5. Upload your identity document (less than 2 MB; JPEG, PNG, or PDF).

6. Select and upload your address document.

7. Confirm and submit your updates.

How to Update Aadhaar Offline?

1. Locate a centre: Go to [Bhuvan Aadhaar](https://bhuvan.nrsc.gov.in/aadhaar/).

2. Find nearby centres: Click on the ‘Centers Nearby’ tab and enter your location details.

3. Search by PIN code: Use the ‘Search by PIN Code’ tab to find centres in your area.