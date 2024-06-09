DNA Exclusive: Chirag Paswan shares roadmap after winning Bihar's Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, says, 'I want to...'

In the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, two leaders from Bihar were in the spotlight, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Paswan has emerged as a leader who has exceeded expectations, and excelled the responsibilities given to him electorally. Despite the challenges in the past few months, Paswan has managed to maintain his electoral focus.

In an exclusive interview with DNA Hindi, Paswan said that "Life is a roller coaster." After the demise of his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, many people in the political arena came in his support and sympathised with him. He emphasised that instead of dwelling in regret, he chose to move forward and take charge.

Chirag spoke passionately about the Lok Sabha constituency Hajipur, which is very dear to him, and said, "For me, Hajipur is not just a constituency; it has special significance in my life."

He also highlighted his plans for Hajipur’s development. "My father used to call Hajipur his mother. I want to draw a long line of progress there."

Even though his father is no longer with him, Chirag feels his presence constantly. He fondly compared Hajipur to a kindergarten, where nurturing growth is key.

Narendra Modi, who is set to take the oath as Prime Minister for the third time, brings back memories for Chirag. He recalled how he transitioned from UPA to NDA after discussing it with his father. Chirag has laid out a roadmap titled 'Bihar First, Bihari First.'

Despite being mocked when PM Modi called him "son" and "Hanuman," Chirag has proved his critics wrong by winning all five seats his party contested. "Life has ups and downs. You can either cry or move forward. I chose to move forward," he said.

Addressing personal attacks during the election, especially against his mother, he stated that issues can be discussed respectfully without resorting to abuse. "When someone speaks against one's mother, it naturally angers you. But I responded calmly," he said.

Despite internal opposition when distributing party tickets, Chirag remains committed to his path. "If you can look in the mirror and justify your actions, you are on the right track," he said, underscoring his dedication and honesty.

Chirag acknowledged the ambitions within his party, understanding that everyone wants to contest elections. However, he was reminded that he could only accommodate a limited number of candidates. As a rising leader, he stressed the importance of clear vision and integrity in navigating political challenges.