Weather update: IMD predicts heatwave for these states for next few days, check full forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that east and northwest India would see a slight rise in temperatures, with heatwave conditions expected in northeastern Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

"The IMD further said that Central Assam and neighbouring areas are under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, which would bring widespread precipitation to the northeastern states, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next week. In these regions, isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated, raising concerns about possible flooding and landslides," it said.

"Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana, some parts of south Chhattisgarh, south Odisha and some more parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh today," it added.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai) and Telangana during next 2-3 days," IMD said in a post on X.

Light to moderate rainfall lashed several parts of the country on Wednesday amid a fierce heatwave gripping several parts of the country in the last few days.

Several parts of Guwahati reported waterlogging after the city received rainfall. Rain also lashed parts of Kullu and Manali in Himachal Pradesh. Chennai city also received heavy rain, while Hubbali in Karnataka saw light rain showers.

(with inputs from ANI)