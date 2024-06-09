Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Bihar is not for beginners': Passengers push train to separate coaches after minor fire incident, watch

Weather update: IMD predicts heatwave for these states for next few days, check full forecast

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC exam twice, became IPS, then IAS with AIR…

PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony today: Check time, venue, guest list and other important details

Narendra Modi Swearing-in ceremony Today: Delhi traffic police issues advisory, check route closures, diversions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Modi's oath ceremony today LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi set to take oath as Prime Minister for third consecutive term

'Bihar is not for beginners': Passengers push train to separate coaches after minor fire incident, watch

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC exam twice, became IPS, then IAS with AIR…

Pakistan batters with most runs against India in T20Is

5 animals immune to snake venom

Ambani family drinks milk of this dairy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

India Vs Pakistan: Harbhajan Singh And Navjot Singh Sidhu React On IND Vs PAK Clash In T20 WC 2024

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Updates: Leaders Of 7 Neighboring Nations Will Grace PM Modi's Oath Ceremony

NZ Vs AFG Highlights: Another Upset In T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan Beat New Zealand By 84 Runs

Farida Jalal reveals she was 'deeply hurt' by Yash Chopra, Karan Johar: 'People do shift loyalties but...'

Saif Ali Khan reveals why he was chosen over Shah Rukh Khan for National Award, clarifies if mom Sharmila Tagore...

Amitabh Bachchan's family faced media ban, paps refused to click their pics post Abhishek-Aishwarya's wedding because...

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD predicts heatwave for these states for next few days, check full forecast

"The IMD further said that Central Assam and neighbouring areas are under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, which would bring widespread precipitation to the northeastern states, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next week.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 06:30 AM IST

Weather update: IMD predicts heatwave for these states for next few days, check full forecast
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that east and northwest India would see a slight rise in temperatures, with heatwave conditions expected in northeastern Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

"The IMD further said that Central Assam and neighbouring areas are under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, which would bring widespread precipitation to the northeastern states, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next week. In these regions, isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated, raising concerns about possible flooding and landslides," it said.

"Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, south Maharashtra, Telangana, some parts of south Chhattisgarh, south Odisha and some more parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh today," it added.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai) and Telangana during next 2-3 days," IMD said in a post on X.

Light to moderate rainfall lashed several parts of the country on Wednesday amid a fierce heatwave gripping several parts of the country in the last few days.

Several parts of Guwahati reported waterlogging after the city received rainfall. Rain also lashed parts of Kullu and Manali in Himachal Pradesh. Chennai city also received heavy rain, while Hubbali in Karnataka saw light rain showers.

(with inputs from ANI)

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on June 12

Ekta Kapoor announces there will be no Broken But Beautiful Season 4 in Sidharth Shukla's memory, but...

Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood ‘sacrifices story’ in films to earn Rs 500-800 crore: ‘Everyone is imitating…’

NED vs SA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Challenges of coalition govt for Modi 3.0 and how will it impact India's foreign policy?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement