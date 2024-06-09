Munjya box office collection day 2: Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma-starrer horror comedy sees 80% growth, earns...

Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma-starrer Munjya is the latest addition in the Maddock supernatural universe after Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya.

Starring Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh in the leading roles, the horror comedy Munjya was released in the theatres on Friday, June 7. Mona Singh, Baahubali's Katappa aka Sathyaraj, Suhas Joshi, Ajay Purkar, and Shruti Marathe are also seen in pivotal roles in the film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.

After making an impressive start with the opening of Rs 4 crore, Munjya saw 80% growth in its collections on Saturday, June 8, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. The film earned Rs 7.25 crore on its second day of release, taking the two-day box office collection to Rs 11.25 crore.

Munjya is the latest addition in the Maddock supernatural universe, created by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, after Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree (2018), Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Roohi (2021), and Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya (2022). Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee from Stree also make appearances in the end credits in the Aditya Sarpotdar directorial.

The Abhay Verma, Sharvari Wagh-starrer horror comedy is based on the legend of Munjya, believed to be the ghosts of young, bachelor brahmin boys in the Konkon region of Maharashtra. The role of Munjya is played by India's first CGI actor. The film has been receiving mixed to positive reviews from audiences and critics.

