Munjya: Sharvari and Abhay Verma-starrer is a fresh, one-of-a-kind cinematic experience

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

Maddock Films is diligently crafting its own unique 'Maddock Supernatural Universe', showcasing their commitment to innovation and storytelling prowess. Following the resounding success of Stree, Roohi, and Bhediya, they have  returned with Munjya, continuing their streak of delivering captivating supernatural narratives.

The story kicks off in 1952, following a young Brahmin boy who's head over heels for a girl named Munni. But, his family isn't on board with the romance. When his mom catches wind of it, she flips out and puts him through a crazy ritual. Driven by his love, the boy tries a risky jungle ritual to seal the deal with Munni, but it goes horribly wrong. He ends up dead, buried under the same tree as the ritual.

Jump to today in Pune, where Bittu, a shy guy studying cosmetology, lives with his mom Pammi and grandma. Bittu's got a crush on Bella but can't quite spit it out. At a family wedding, old secrets pop up, especially about the chetuk-baari, where Munjya started.

Bittu's uncle spills the beans: grandma is the reason her brother turned into the evil spirit, Munjya. Now, Bittu's gotta face Munjya and stop him, even if it means grandma bites the dust. Munjya's after Bella now, so Bittu's gotta find Munni (Bella's grandma) to calm Munjya down. With the help of an exorcist, Bittu gears up for a wild showdown to save Bella from Munjya's clutches.

The acting in Munjya is truly exceptional, striking a perfect balance between spine-chilling horror and uproarious comedy. The cast delivers standout performances that seamlessly transition between moments of bone-chilling terror and rib-tickling humor. Abhay Verma is fantastic in his role. Sharvari shines and we want to see more of her now. Mona Singh always leaves a mark with her acting prowess. Sathyaraj steals the spotlight with his performance as the seasoned exorcist

The CGI creation of Munjya is nothing short of mesmerizing, boasting impeccable attention to detail and stunning visual effects. Its seamless integration into the film is a testament to the skill and expertise of the visual effects team, who have brought Munjya to life with unparalleled realism. Screenwriter Niran Bhatt animates a narrative conceived by Yogesh Chandekar that defies the usual constraints of horror comedy, delivering a refreshingly original experience.

The film's music has already impressed the audience! Featuring a vibrant party anthem such as "Taras Ni Aaya Tujhko" alongside a heartfelt romantic ballad like "Tainu Khabar Nahi," the soundtrack delivers a diverse and enriching musical journey for spectators. The eerie background music heightens the spookiness of the film, setting the perfect atmosphere for suspense and chills to creep in.

Munjya presents a seamless fusion of comedy and horror, promising a cinematic journey bound to captivate not only Gen Z but viewers spanning all generations

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film  is a must watch this weekend presenting an enchanting mix of chills and chuckles that guarantees a thoroughly enjoyable experience.

