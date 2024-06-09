SA vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Bangladesh

SA vs BAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 21 between South Africa and Bangladesh.

South Africa will face Bangladesh in the 21st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The match is scheduled at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 10 at 08:00 PM IST. Bangladesh has played one match in the tournament and is currently ranked second in Group D, while South Africa, with two wins, is ranked first in the same group.

Match details

South Africa vs Bangladesh, 21st Match, Group D

Date & Time: Jun 10, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction

Wicket Keepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen(vc)

Batters: Towhid Hridoy, Tristan Stubbs

All-Rounders: Aiden Markram, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Keshav Maharaj

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mustafizur Rahman, Ancrich Nortje

SA vs BAN My Dream11 team

Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Towhid Hridoy, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Mustafizur Rahman, Ancrich Nortje