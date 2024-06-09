Twitter
Kangana Ranaut's old post justifying Will Smith slapping Chris Rock resurfaces, netizens say 'hypocrisy at it's best'

After Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF personnel and she slammed those defending the incident, Kangana's old post justifying Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 has gone viral.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 09, 2024, 01:51 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

When Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022 after the latter made a joke on the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, Kangana Ranaut had defended the Hancock actor. Now, when Kangana herself was slapped by a CISF officer at the Chandigrh airport this week and she slammed those defending the incident, the actress's old post supporting Smith has resurfaced.

After the controversial slapgate at the 2022 Oscars, Kangana had shared a photo of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on her Instagram Stories and written, "If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make bunch of fools laugh, I would slap him like @willsmith did...badass move." 

Ranaut's old post has been shared on the Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip. Reacting to the same, one user wrote, "Kangana didn't expect she'd be slapped for something she said. Hypocrisy at it's best", while another added, "There's a limit to hypocrisy, that's why never celebrate something like this."

Meanwhile, the CISF personnel Kulwinder Kaur, who had slapped Ranaut over her stance on the farmer protests, has been suspended and an FIR lodged against her. After slapping the Panga actress, Kaur was seen saying in a video, "Kangana had given a statement that women farmers were sitting at the farmers' protest for ₹100 each. My mother was also sitting there when she gave this statement. I could not tolerate the insult of my mother."

READ | Meet actress, who was born in Europe, came to India to follow Osho, became overnight star after hit item song, is now...

