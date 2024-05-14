Twitter
Viral

Viral

Video: White House plays 'Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara" at AANHPI heritage month celebration

White House Marine Band performs "Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara" at AANHPI Heritage Month event, highlighting cultural inclusivity and the strong US-India relationship.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 14, 2024, 02:01 PM IST

article-main
In a gesture of inclusivity and recognition of the Indian American community, the White House Marine Band performed "Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara" during the annual Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month celebration. The event, held at the Rose Garden, was attended by scores of Asian Americans, with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance.

The stirring rendition of the patriotic song, penned by Mohammad Iqbal during India's struggle for independence, resonated with attendees, particularly Indian Americans present at the reception. At their request, the White House Marine Band played the anthem twice, marking a significant moment for the community.

Ajay Jain Bhutoria, a prominent Indian American community leader, expressed his delight at the performance, describing it as a highlight of the celebration. "This was an amazing celebration of the White House’s AANHPI Heritage Month at the Rose Garden. The best part was that as I walked into the White House, I was greeted by the musicians playing ‘Sare Jahan se Accha Hindustan Hamara’," he shared in an interview with PTI.

Notably, this is not the first time the iconic Indian patriotic song has reverberated within the walls of the White House. Previously, it was played during the historic State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 23, underscoring its significance in bilateral ties.

Reflecting on the song's inclusion in the AANHPI Heritage Month celebration, Bhutoria emphasized its symbolic importance, highlighting the Biden administration's commitment to fostering strong ties with India and the Indian American community. "The playing of this song during the AANHPI Heritage Month is also reflective of how much President Biden and his team care for the India-US relationship and Indian Americans," he remarked.

Discussing the evolving dynamics between the two nations, Bhutoria underscored the strength of the US-India relationship across various sectors. With a burgeoning Indian American population of over 4.4 million, he emphasized their pivotal role in bolstering bilateral ties. Moreover, he highlighted the expanding business and governmental engagements, citing Prime Minister Modi's visit and the signing of new defense agreements as examples of the growing partnership.

