GV Prakash Kumar, wife Saindhavi announce separation after 11 years of marriage: ‘This is the best decision’

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Elephant fights for life as crocodile bites its trunk in deadly attack, watch

SC says arrest of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha invalid, orders his release

Delhi Excise Policy Case: AAP leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended to May 30

Instagram, Facebook face massive global outage, users in India not...

This superstar has seen 11 deaths in family, one sister had cancer, other burned to death, he lost infant daughter to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Elephant fights for life as crocodile bites its trunk in deadly attack, watch

Instagram, Facebook face massive global outage, users in India not...

Watch: Ed Sheeran sings 'eating paneer pakora', leaves fans amazed with flawless Hindi on The Great Indian Kapil Show

White tongue: 5 reasons why your tongue turns white

8 cute animals that should not be kept as pets

10 healthy reasons to eat jaggery

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Meet actress who gave super flop debut, was ridiculed, then became highest-paid actress, once Pakistani soldiers asked..

This superstar has seen 11 deaths in family, one sister had cancer, other burned to death, he lost infant daughter to...

This actor was famous for playing Dharmendra's 'father-in-law', Hema Malini's 'father', did 500 films but never got..

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

GV Prakash Kumar, wife Saindhavi announce separation after 11 years of marriage: ‘This is the best decision’

GV Prakash Kumar and playback singer Saindhavi have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 15, 2024, 11:33 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
GV Prakash Kumar, wife Saindhavi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After being married for 11 years, composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar and playback singer Saindhavi have chosen to go their separate ways. They posted identical statements on their social media platforms, expressing their decision to end their relationship for the sake of their mental well-being and personal growth.

The couple also appealed to the media and their fans to honor their privacy during this 'deeply personal transition.' In their joint statement, they said, “After much reflection, Saindhavi and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage. For the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other." 

It further read, "We kindly ask the Media, friends and fans to understand and respect our privacy during this deeply personal transition. Acknowledging that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support means a lot during this difficult time." 

GV Prakash Kumar and playback singer Saindhavi, who were classmates, reportedly tied the knot in 2013 after a decade-long romance. The son of G Venkatesh and playback singer AR Reihana, who is the sister of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, Prakash started his career when he was just six years old. He lent his voice to a song composed by his uncle for the 1993 film Thiruda Thiruda. Prakash also worked as a child artist with Rahman on several projects thereafter.

His breakthrough came with the song Kadhal Yaanai, composed by Harris Jayaraj, for S Shankar's blockbuster Anniyan (2005). This film also marked the Tamil debut of Saindhavi as a playback singer, who lent her voice to the song Andangaka Kondakari.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, school dropout who once begged for food, worked as cleaner, guard, now owns Rs 40 crore company, business is..

Kiara Advani to debut at Cannes, will represent India at...

Meet Indian genius who developed messaging app, sold it for Rs 416 crore, not from IIT, IIM, he is…

Meet man who owns Asia's fastest unicorn, built Rs 9,840 crore company in just 3 months, he is...

Melinda French Gates quits Gates Foundation, to get Rs 104380 crore for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement