GV Prakash Kumar, wife Saindhavi announce separation after 11 years of marriage: ‘This is the best decision’

GV Prakash Kumar and playback singer Saindhavi have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage.

After being married for 11 years, composer-actor GV Prakash Kumar and playback singer Saindhavi have chosen to go their separate ways. They posted identical statements on their social media platforms, expressing their decision to end their relationship for the sake of their mental well-being and personal growth.

The couple also appealed to the media and their fans to honor their privacy during this 'deeply personal transition.' In their joint statement, they said, “After much reflection, Saindhavi and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage. For the sake of our mental peace and betterment while preserving our mutual respect for each other."

It further read, "We kindly ask the Media, friends and fans to understand and respect our privacy during this deeply personal transition. Acknowledging that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support means a lot during this difficult time."

GV Prakash Kumar and playback singer Saindhavi, who were classmates, reportedly tied the knot in 2013 after a decade-long romance. The son of G Venkatesh and playback singer AR Reihana, who is the sister of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, Prakash started his career when he was just six years old. He lent his voice to a song composed by his uncle for the 1993 film Thiruda Thiruda. Prakash also worked as a child artist with Rahman on several projects thereafter.

His breakthrough came with the song Kadhal Yaanai, composed by Harris Jayaraj, for S Shankar's blockbuster Anniyan (2005). This film also marked the Tamil debut of Saindhavi as a playback singer, who lent her voice to the song Andangaka Kondakari.