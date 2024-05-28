Esha Deol reacts after Ameesha Patel claims star kids like Kareena Kapoor and her 'snatched' roles: 'Did she...'

Esha Deol said, to her knowledge, no one snatched roles from Ameesha Patel. She talked about the bonding of other Bollywood stars and said everyone was busy working.

Esha Deol, in her recent interview, was asked about Ameesha Patel's statement regarding roles being 'snatched' away by star kids like her and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Esha said she didn't know about her claims and mentioned that, to her knowledge, no one had taken anyone's role.

While speaking to India Today, she said, "Did she? My thoughts are very different. I think we were all very busy with our own lot of what we were given. I’ve had some wonderful friendships with the girls back then, and I think no one snatched anyone’s role to my knowledge."

In the same interview, Esha further added, "Everyone was very busy and happy working in their own zone. Everyone was very friendly, all the girls, even the men very friendly, very warm, it was really nice... “I think we were all doing so much work and had so much to do. It is not that any one of us was sitting without work".

For the unversed, in 2023, in her interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha had said, "When I entered the film industry, I only had film actors’ kids or producers’ kids enter with me, it was Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Tushar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Fardeen Khan, you name it, you turn your head and it was a film family third generation person coming in".

In 2023, Ameesha made her comeback in films with Anil Sharma's Gadar 2, reuniting with Sunny Deol. The movie hit theaters on August 11 and emerged as one of the biggest box office hits of the year.

Meanwhile, Esha has not announced her next film yet. However, her debut production, the short film Ek Duaa, received acclaim and won a National Film Award at the 69th National Film Awards.