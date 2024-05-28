Esha Deol reacts after Ameesha Patel claims star kids like Kareena Kapoor and her 'snatched' roles: 'Did she...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

I-T dept asks taxpayers to do this task before May 31 to avoid higher TDS deduction

Mukesh Ambani’s firm may launch IPO worth Rs 830000 crore, Meta-Google also has stake, per share at Rs…

DU Admission 2024: Delhi University launches admission portal to 71000 UG seats; check details

Guardians of Cybersecurity: Inside Santosh Kumar Kande's Mission to Protect Corporate Networks

Meet man who leads Rs 642000 crore govt company, not from IIT, IIM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

I-T dept asks taxpayers to do this task before May 31 to avoid higher TDS deduction

Mukesh Ambani’s firm may launch IPO worth Rs 830000 crore, Meta-Google also has stake, per share at Rs…

DU Admission 2024: Delhi University launches admission portal to 71000 UG seats; check details

Batters with longest sixes in T20I cricket

Glittering pictures of universe shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope 

Herbs to keep your body cool and healthy in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Varanasi: Corruption In BHU? Students Make Serious Allegations | Dr Om Shankar | Banaras Uttar Pradesh

Pune Porsche Crash: Rs 3 Lakh Given To Change Teen's Blood Sample, Doctors Arrested

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Fourth Accused Caught By Police, Two More On The Run

Maharagni teaser: Kajol looks badass, beats up goons in action-packed first look, fans call her 'lady Singham'

Meet superstar who gave Bollywood's first Rs 100 crore film, quit acting at peak of her career, married man with..

Shikhar Dhawan on what made him turn talk show host for Dhawan Karenge, addresses Kapil Sharma comparison | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Esha Deol reacts after Ameesha Patel claims star kids like Kareena Kapoor and her 'snatched' roles: 'Did she...'

Esha Deol said, to her knowledge, no one snatched roles from Ameesha Patel. She talked about the bonding of other Bollywood stars and said everyone was busy working.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 28, 2024, 05:30 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Esha Deol reacts after Ameesha Patel claims star kids like Kareena Kapoor and her 'snatched' roles: 'Did she...'
Isha Deol-Ameesha Patel
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Esha Deol, in her recent interview, was asked about Ameesha Patel's statement regarding roles being 'snatched' away by star kids like her and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Esha said she didn't know about her claims and mentioned that, to her knowledge, no one had taken anyone's role.

While speaking to India Today, she said, "Did she? My thoughts are very different. I think we were all very busy with our own lot of what we were given. I’ve had some wonderful friendships with the girls back then, and I think no one snatched anyone’s role to my knowledge."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

In the same interview, Esha further added, "Everyone was very busy and happy working in their own zone. Everyone was very friendly, all the girls, even the men very friendly, very warm, it was really nice... “I think we were all doing so much work and had so much to do. It is not that any one of us was sitting without work".

For the unversed, in 2023, in her interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha had said, "When I entered the film industry, I only had film actors’ kids or producers’ kids enter with me, it was Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Tushar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Fardeen Khan, you name it, you turn your head and it was a film family third generation person coming in".

In 2023, Ameesha made her comeback in films with Anil Sharma's Gadar 2, reuniting with Sunny Deol. The movie hit theaters on August 11 and emerged as one of the biggest box office hits of the year.

Meanwhile, Esha has not announced her next film yet. However, her debut production, the short film Ek Duaa, received acclaim and won a National Film Award at the 69th National Film Awards.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mark Walter, Lulla Brothers Under Spotlight Over Embezzlement Allegations: Report

Meet youngest IAS officer of her batch, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

Haryana heatwave: Schools reschedule summer vacations, know dates, details here

Cyclone Remal: Landfall process begins over coastal Bengal

Meet man who once couldn’t afford slippers, then built Rs 3000 crore company, lost Rs 1400 crore after…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement