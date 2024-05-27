Meet man, who worked as intern in Microsoft, then built Rs 65000 crore, his business is...

Jain worked as an intern at Microsoft during his college years, which is where his passion for fantasy sports began.

Harsh Jain is an inspiration for tenacity and creativity; he began his career as an intern at Microsoft and rose to become the CEO of Dream11.The IndiaTimes report claims that Jain and his friend Bhavit Sheth successfully founded Dream11, a fantasy gaming platform currently valued at Rs 65,000 crores, in spite of 150 rejections.Sports enthusiast Harsh Jain, who has a special fondness for cricket, was raised in Mumbai and is an avid supporter of both the Mumbai Indians and the Indian cricket team. His desire to combine his interests in technology, gaming, and sports fueled his passion for sports.

Jain worked as an intern at Microsoft during his college years, which is where his passion for fantasy sports began. Upon finishing his education, he went back to India and started his own business. Dream11 was established in 2008 by Jain and Sheth with the goal of transforming the way that people interact with sports via fantasy gaming.

Their path was paved with obstacles, such as accusations of operating a gambling operation and widespread rejection from venture capitalists. Still, they didn't give up, and in the end Dream11 became one of the most well-liked fantasy sports sites in India.

The report also mentioned the major obstacles that Dream11 faced in its early years. About 150 venture capitalists rejected their business idea, according to Jain. In addition, the business had to fight through a number of court cases to prove its legality and refute claims that it was a gambling establishment.

Jain's journey was greatly aided by his educational background. After attending Sevenoaks School from 2001 to 2003, he studied engineering, electrical engineering, mathematics, and economics at the University of Pennsylvania. He graduated with an MBA in 2012 from Columbia Business School, giving him the know-how to steer a profitable business.

In a personal capacity, Harsh Jain wed the dentist Rachana Shah in 2013. They made news in 2021 when they paid Rs 72 crore for an opulent flat.

This opulent home, which occupies the 29th and 30th floors, is located close to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia in a prestigious neighbourhood.The journey of Harsh Jain, who went from facing constant rejection to founding a billion-dollar business, exemplifies the importance of perseverance and foresight in attaining success as an entrepreneur.