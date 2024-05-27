Shabana Azmi says Javed Akhtar’s ex-wife Honey Irani helped her bond with Zoya, Farhan: 'I wasn’t the stepmother...'

Shabana Azmi has credited Javed Akhtar's ex-wife Honey Irani for nurturing her relationship with Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. Farhan and Zoya are Javed's children from his first marriage to Irani before he tied the knot with Shabana.

The veteran actress Shabana Azmi tied the knot with the veteran lyricist, screenwriter Javed Akhtar in 1984. Javed separated from her first wife and actress, screenwriter Honey Irani in 1985 after thirteen years of their marriage. In a recent interview, Shabana shared how Honey Irani helped her to bond with her and Javed's children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, born in 1974 and 1972 respectively.

Talking to Zoom, the multiple National Award-winning actress Shabana credited Honey Irani for her relationship with Farhan and Zoya, as she said, "It is because of Honey’s generosity. It could’ve not been possible if Honey would not have been so generous to share them (with me). She did that from the time they (Zoya and Farhan) were children. When they got that from their mother and realised that I wasn’t the ‘stepmother’ they had read about in fairy tales, it became so much easier."

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress also shared that she didn't pressurise Farhan and Zoya to accept her and kept their relationship natural and organic. "I didn’t push myself on them, I just let it be. I let the water flow its course. It is a really beautiful relationship. I would give a lot of credit to Honey for that but also to myself, Javed and the children. Today, when you see us, we are like a family. She (Honey) is a family member", she said.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi decided to not have any kids of their own. Zoya is now one of the leading filmmakers, while Farhan is a multi-talented artiste as he is an actor, singer, director, singer, songwriter, and dialogue writer.

READ | This south film starred four superstars, grossed Rs 414 crore worldwide, but Hindi version flopped, earned just...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.