Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

I-T dept asks taxpayers to do this task before May 31 to avoid higher TDS deduction

Mukesh Ambani’s firm may launch IPO worth Rs 830000 crore, Meta-Google also has stake, per share at Rs…

DU Admission 2024: Delhi University launches admission portal to 71000 UG seats; check details

Guardians of Cybersecurity: Inside Santosh Kumar Kande's Mission to Protect Corporate Networks

Meet man who leads Rs 642000 crore govt company, not from IIT, IIM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

I-T dept asks taxpayers to do this task before May 31 to avoid higher TDS deduction

Mukesh Ambani’s firm may launch IPO worth Rs 830000 crore, Meta-Google also has stake, per share at Rs…

DU Admission 2024: Delhi University launches admission portal to 71000 UG seats; check details

Batters with longest sixes in T20I cricket

Glittering pictures of universe shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope 

Herbs to keep your body cool and healthy in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Varanasi: Corruption In BHU? Students Make Serious Allegations | Dr Om Shankar | Banaras Uttar Pradesh

Pune Porsche Crash: Rs 3 Lakh Given To Change Teen's Blood Sample, Doctors Arrested

Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Fourth Accused Caught By Police, Two More On The Run

Maharagni teaser: Kajol looks badass, beats up goons in action-packed first look, fans call her 'lady Singham'

Meet superstar who gave Bollywood's first Rs 100 crore film, quit acting at peak of her career, married man with..

Shikhar Dhawan on what made him turn talk show host for Dhawan Karenge, addresses Kapil Sharma comparison | Exclusive

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

I-T dept asks taxpayers to do this task before May 31 to avoid higher TDS deduction

Last month, the income tax department issued a circular stating that no action will be taken for short deduction of TDS in case the assessee links his/her PAN with Aadhaar by May 31.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 28, 2024, 05:13 PM IST

I-T dept asks taxpayers to do this task before May 31 to avoid higher TDS deduction
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Income Tax Department has asked taxpayers to link their PAN with Aadhaar by May 31 to avoid tax deductions at a higher rate. As per income tax rules, if a Permanent Account Number (PAN) is not linked with a biometric Aadhaar, TDS is required to be deducted at double the applicable rate.

Last month, the income tax department issued a circular stating that no action will be taken for short deduction of TDS in case the assessee links his/her PAN with Aadhaar by May 31. "Please link your PAN with Aadhaar before May 31, 2024, if you haven't already, in order to avoid tax deduction at a higher rate," the department posted on X.

In a separate post, the I-T department asked reporting entities, including banks, forex dealers, to file SFT by May 31 to avoid penalties. "The deadline to file SFT (Statement of Specified Financial Transactions) is May 31, 2024. Avoid penalties by filing accurately and on time," the department said.

READ | DNA Verified: New Delhi Railway Station to be closed for 4 years? Know the truth here

The reporting entities which are required to file SFT returns with tax authorities include forex dealers, banks, sub-registrar, NBFC, post offices, issuer of bonds/debentures, mutual fund trustees, company paying dividend or buying back shares.

These specified institutions are required to furnish the details of certain financial transactions or any reportable account registered/recorded/maintained by them during the year. Delay in filing of SFT returns may attract a penalty of up to Rs 1,000 for each day of default. Non-filing or filing inaccurate statement may also lead to levy of penalty. Through SFT, the income tax department keeps a track of high value transactions undertaken by an individual.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mark Walter, Lulla Brothers Under Spotlight Over Embezzlement Allegations: Report

Meet youngest IAS officer of her batch, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

Haryana heatwave: Schools reschedule summer vacations, know dates, details here

Cyclone Remal: Landfall process begins over coastal Bengal

Meet man who once couldn’t afford slippers, then built Rs 3000 crore company, lost Rs 1400 crore after…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement