Instagram, Facebook face massive global outage, users in India not...

Instagram and Facebook are down for thousands of users across the globe according to online outage monitor website Downdetector. According to the website more than 18,000 users report problems while accessing Instagram and Facebook across the world. While a few faced issues while accessing the app, a few had server connection issues. However, users in India are not facing trouble anymore as they are able to use the social media platforms on web and mobile phones.

If reports are to be believed, Instagram and Facebook users started to experience the issue with the platforms at around (EST). Additionally, Meta’s Threads app also started to experience disruptions, although it wasn't reflected in the tool.

To recall, Meta’s platforms faced a similar widespread global outage on March 5 this year. Andy Stone, Communications Director at Meta, had acknowledged the technical issue and issued an apology for the inconvenience caused by the outage. However, the issue was resolved a few hours later.