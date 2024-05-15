Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Elephant fights for life as crocodile bites its trunk in deadly attack, watch

SC says arrest of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha invalid, orders his release

Delhi Excise Policy Case: AAP leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended to May 30

Instagram, Facebook face massive global outage, users in India not...

This superstar has seen 11 deaths in family, one sister had cancer, other burned to death, he lost infant daughter to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Elephant fights for life as crocodile bites its trunk in deadly attack, watch

Instagram, Facebook face massive global outage, users in India not...

Watch: Ed Sheeran sings 'eating paneer pakora', leaves fans amazed with flawless Hindi on The Great Indian Kapil Show

White tongue: 5 reasons why your tongue turns white

8 cute animals that should not be kept as pets

10 healthy reasons to eat jaggery

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Meet actress who gave super flop debut, was ridiculed, then became highest-paid actress, once Pakistani soldiers asked..

This superstar has seen 11 deaths in family, one sister had cancer, other burned to death, he lost infant daughter to...

This actor was famous for playing Dharmendra's 'father-in-law', Hema Malini's 'father', did 500 films but never got..

HomeTechnology

Technology

Instagram, Facebook face massive global outage, users in India not...

Users in India are not facing trouble anymore as they are able to use the social media platforms on web and mobile phones.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 15, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

article-main
Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Instagram and Facebook are down for thousands of users across the globe according to online outage monitor website Downdetector. According to the website more than 18,000 users report problems while accessing Instagram and Facebook across the world. While a few faced issues while accessing the app, a few had server connection issues. However, users in India are not facing trouble anymore as they are able to use the social media platforms on web and mobile phones.

If reports are to be believed, Instagram and Facebook users started to experience the issue with the platforms at around (EST). Additionally, Meta’s Threads app also started to experience disruptions, although it wasn't reflected in the tool.

To recall, Meta’s platforms faced a similar widespread global outage on March 5 this year. Andy Stone, Communications Director at Meta, had acknowledged the technical issue and issued an apology for the inconvenience caused by the outage. However, the issue was resolved a few hours later. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, school dropout who once begged for food, worked as cleaner, guard, now owns Rs 40 crore company, business is..

Kiara Advani to debut at Cannes, will represent India at...

Meet Indian genius who developed messaging app, sold it for Rs 416 crore, not from IIT, IIM, he is…

Meet man who owns Asia's fastest unicorn, built Rs 9,840 crore company in just 3 months, he is...

Melinda French Gates quits Gates Foundation, to get Rs 104380 crore for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement