Bollywood’s 1st multi-starrer had 8 stars, makers were told not to cast Kapoors; not Sholay, Nagin, Shaan, Jaani Dushman

Bollywood

This film pioneered the concept of multi-starrers in India and featured eight big stars

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 15, 2024, 08:20 AM IST

The cast of Bollywood's first multi-starrer
Since Indian films have borrowed traditions from traditional Indian theatre and folk plays, having large ensembles and song-and-dance sequences in films has been common ever since talkies began in the 1930s. But the concept of multi-starrers did not emerge until much later. Many producers were unwilling to have more than three stars in one film, citing costs and dates issues. But that changed with this one blockbuster from 1965 that had eight big stars.

Bollywood’s first multi-starrer

Released on July 28, 1965, Waqt is widely regarded as the first multi-starrer in Indian cinema. Directed by Yash Chopra and produced by BR Chopra, the film reintroduced the ‘lost and found’ formula of Hindi cinema, which had been popular in the 1940s. Waqt would make it a staple for Bollywod through the 60s and 70s. Waqt had eight huge stars – Raaj Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Shashi Kapoor, Sadhana, Sharmila Tagore, Balraj Sahni, Achala Sachdev, and Shashikala.

Why Yash Chopra did not cast the Kapoors for Waqt

Waqt is the story of Lala Kedarnath (Balraj Sahni), who is separated from his wife and three sons after a devastating earthquake. The three boys grow up not knowing about one another’s whereabouts. The three brothers were played by Raaj Kumar, Sunil Dutt, and Shashi Kapoor. However, Yash Chopra’s initial design for Waqt was much grander than this. He wanted to cast Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor alongside Shashi to have the three real-life brothers play on-screen brothers too. However, it was Bimal Roy who advised Yash Chopra against casting them. As per IMDb, Bimal Roy reasoned that the Kapoor brothers look so much that alike anybody can point out that they are definitely related which will kill the whole separated brothers story arc.

Waqt’s legacy

Waqt, a commentary on fate and choices in life, is regarded as one of the best Indian films ever made. It was included in the British Film Institute's long list of films. It was also a big commercial success, earning Rs 6 crore at the box office. It’s success pioneered the concept of multi-starrers in Indian cinema.

