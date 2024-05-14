Viral video: Chinese artist's flaming 'stairway to heaven' stuns internet, watch

Chinese artist Cai Guo-Qiang's stunning "Stairway to Heaven" installation, a tribute to his grandmother, has taken social media by storm.

In a breathtaking display of creativity, a video featuring a remarkable art installation by Chinese artist Cai Guo-Qiang has taken social media by storm. The footage showcases a luminous stairway ascending towards the heavens, captivating viewers worldwide.

As a tribute to his grandmother, a Chinese artist and pyrotechnic expert created this stairway to Heaven. Stunning. pic.twitter.com/aNmc7YGcKf — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 13, 2024

Dubbed "Stairway to Heaven," the installation holds deep personal significance for Cai Guo-Qiang, as it serves as a tribute to his grandmother, who steadfastly supported his aspirations of becoming an artist. Originally unveiled nearly a decade ago, the artwork has resurfaced, eliciting awe and admiration from audiences across the globe.

According to reports from CCTV, the awe-inspiring masterpiece spans a towering height of 1,650 feet (502 meters), known as the "Sky Ladder." Crafted using a combination of gunpowder infused with copper wire, the ladder appears almost invisible, adding to its mystical allure.

Remarkably, the ignition of this extraordinary creation took place from an airborne vantage point, as Cai Guo-Qiang orchestrated the spectacle from a flying hot air balloon. Despite the technical challenges involved, the artist's determination to realize his vision shines through.

Such is the magnitude of interest generated by this remarkable piece that Netflix has even produced a documentary detailing its creation. Cai Guo-Qiang's journey to bring his creation to life has been fraught with obstacles, including two previous attempts in 1994 and 2001, both thwarted by external factors.

Commentary surrounding the viral video has been overwhelmingly positive, with users expressing awe and admiration for the artist's ingenuity. One user remarked, "That's impressive, what a display," while another hailed it as "creativity at its peak."

Delving into the technical aspects, another user speculated on the materials required, highlighting the complexities involved in the creation process.

Cai Guo-Qiang, often referred to as the "explosive artist," is renowned for his innovative use of fireworks and gunpowder in his works of art. Born in 1957 in Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, Cai currently resides and works in New York, further solidifying his status as a pioneering figure in contemporary art.