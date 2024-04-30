Meet Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani's makeup artist, worked in iconic Bollywood films, he charges...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia to now feature six airbags as standard

Manabadi TS SSC 2024: Telangana Class 10 results DECLARED at bse.telangana.gov.in

This actress, daughter of millionaire, was forced to work as maid, famous for her bold image, married superstar's...

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed BluSmart touches new height, crosses more than Rs 5000000000…

‘Paisa hi Paisa Hoga Ab’: Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani invites Pakistanis to UK estate, poses with ‘Bewafa’ singer…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia to now feature six airbags as standard

Manabadi TS SSC 2024: Telangana Class 10 results DECLARED at bse.telangana.gov.in

This actress, daughter of millionaire, was forced to work as maid, famous for her bold image, married superstar's...

8 Indian breakfast made from lentils 

Health benefits of zucchini 

7 animals with unique tails

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Kashmera Shah opens up on Govinda attending Arti Singh’s wedding, blessing her sons: ‘Now I can proudly show my kids...'

This actress, daughter of millionaire, was forced to work as maid, famous for her bold image, married superstar's...

Shekhar Suman slams young actors who ‘want stardom overnight’: ‘Why do they act…’

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Meet Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani's makeup artist, worked in iconic Bollywood films, he charges...

His impressive clienteles includes stars like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma and Kajol, among others.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha are known for their stunning appearances at events and much of the credit goes to their talented makeup artist, Mickey Contractor.

With over three decades of experience in the industry, Mickey Contractor has earned a reputation as one of India's most successful and sought-after makeup artists.

Contractor's Bollywood journey began in 1992 when he collaborated with Kajol for their debut film, "Bekhudi." Encouraged by Helen while working in Tokyo, Contractorstepped into Bollywood and has since contributed to innumerable blockbuster movies.

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta have benefited from Contractor's exceptional skills. Contractor reportedly charges between Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh per session, making him one of the most expensive makeup artists in India.

His impressive clienteles includes stars like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma and Kajol, among others. 

Some of his most notable works can be seen in beloved Bollywood classics such as "Hum Aapke Hain Koun", "Dil To Pagal Hai", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kal Ho Naa Ho," and "My Name Is Khan", among others.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Heartwarming video of cat napping among puppies goes viral, watch

Nothing Phone (2a) Blue colour option launched exclusively in India, priced at just Rs…

Baba Ramdev's toothpaste, oil, shampoo products in trouble; Patanjali Ayurved's non-food business may be acquired by...

US FDA says about 1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces

Tesla CEO Elon Musk heads to China after postponing India trip

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement