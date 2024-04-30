Meet Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani's makeup artist, worked in iconic Bollywood films, he charges...

His impressive clienteles includes stars like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma and Kajol, among others.

Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha are known for their stunning appearances at events and much of the credit goes to their talented makeup artist, Mickey Contractor.

With over three decades of experience in the industry, Mickey Contractor has earned a reputation as one of India's most successful and sought-after makeup artists.

Contractor's Bollywood journey began in 1992 when he collaborated with Kajol for their debut film, "Bekhudi." Encouraged by Helen while working in Tokyo, Contractorstepped into Bollywood and has since contributed to innumerable blockbuster movies.

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta have benefited from Contractor's exceptional skills. Contractor reportedly charges between Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh per session, making him one of the most expensive makeup artists in India.

Some of his most notable works can be seen in beloved Bollywood classics such as "Hum Aapke Hain Koun", "Dil To Pagal Hai", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kal Ho Naa Ho," and "My Name Is Khan", among others.